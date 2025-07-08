Dimensions Of Diversity: The Road Ahead: Affirmative Action's Impact On College Enrollment (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman reflects on a conversation he had recently during a Black History Month Webinar in which he welcomed a trio of diversity, equity, and inclusion leaders at prestigious law schools to discuss the impact a recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and UNC has had on college and law school admissions, particularly for Black students.

The three panelists – Alison Ashe-Card, Lauren Jackson, and Rhasheda Douglas – provide insights on the challenges and potential strategies for maintaining diversity in higher education in the wake of this ruling.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Experience Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.