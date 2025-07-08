Dimensions Of Diversity: The Road Ahead: Affirmative Action's Impact On College Enrollment (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman reflects on a conversation he had recently during a Black History Month Webinar in which he welcomed a trio of diversity, equity, and inclusion leaders at prestigious law schools to discuss the impact a recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and UNC has had on college and law school admissions, particularly for Black students.
The three panelists – Alison Ashe-Card, Lauren Jackson, and Rhasheda Douglas – provide insights on the challenges and potential strategies for maintaining diversity in higher education in the wake of this ruling.
