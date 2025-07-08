ARTICLE
Dimensions Of Diversity: Women In Leadership: Navigating Boardroom Dynamics (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman reflects on a conversation he had recently during a Women's History Month Webinar...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman reflects on a conversation he had recently during a Women's History Month Webinar in which he welcomed three women leaders, La-Toya Hackney, Sophia Lee, and Joan Carter – to discuss their experiences and insights on navigating corporate leadership roles and board service.

Together, the trio discuss their personal journeys, the challenges they have faced, and the strategies they have employed to succeed in their respective corporations in what's oft considered a male-dominated space.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Experience Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

