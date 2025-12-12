Why Private Equity Is Betting Big On Global Delivery Networks (Podcast)

Discover why the most forward-thinking private equity firms are betting big on Global Delivery Networks and how this approach is transforming portfolio performance. In this episode, featuring Sameer Ahluwalia Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal Offshore Capability Center in India, we explore the strategic advantages of building offshore delivery hubs — from accessing top digital and AI talent to accelerating execution and unlocking major cost efficiencies. With real case studies and market insights, you'll learn how leading funds are using these models to drive scale, improve outcomes, and lift exit multiples.

Originally published 3 December 2025

