The Real Work Begins After Closing

In mergers and acquisitions, closing day often feels like the finish line. Documents signed, wires confirmed, relief all around. But the true measure of a transaction is not taken at closing. It is in the future, when integration is underway and the deal's value is either being realized or slipping away.

The Scenario

A company acquires another with high expectations. The deal terms are favorable, the strategic fit looks strong, and the future seems promising. Yet as time passes, challenges begin to surface. Systems do not align, cultures clash, and key employees are uncertain about their roles. What looked seamless on paper now faces the test of execution.

Why It Matters

Closing is a milestone, not the destination. The real work begins after the ink dries.

Culture and communication drive success. Numbers matter, but people and processes make the deal work.

Planning for Day 100 is as important as negotiating Day One.

Lessons Learned

Prepare for integration early. Do not wait until closing to think about how two companies will operate together. Prioritize people. Retaining talent and building trust are critical to preserving value. Keep momentum. The energy of closing should carry forward into execution, not fade into confusion.

M&A transactions are remembered for their strategic impact, but their success is measured in what happens after closing. Your team's foresight in planning for the future ensures that the deal delivers lasting value. In business law, strategy is not just about getting to closing, it is about building what comes next.

