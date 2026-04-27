Operational Planning For Hospitality Businesses In FIFA ’26 Host Cities

With FIFA World Cup 2026 beginning in less than two months, hospitality operators in host cities face critical operational and legal challenges.

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Last week’s alert, Brand Protection Tips for Businesses During FIFA World Cup 2026 focused on the marketing wrapper around tournament activity. This week, we’re addressing the operating model underneath it.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 scheduled to begin in less than two months, hospitality operators in host markets have a short runway to finalize their matchday plan. As a practical planning matter, operators should expect the sharpest local surges on host-city matchdays, especially for knockout fixtures and matches that draw unusually strong local supporter demand.

Don’t Plan for World Cup Traffic Based Only on How Close You Are to The Stadium, Plan Based on How People Will Move

A useful way to plan operations is to treat each local match as creating three business windows:

A pre-match arrival wave, In-match lull that may vary depending on whether the venue is showing the game, and A post-match release wave driven by departures, late food demand, and transportation bottlenecks.

For venue-adjacent hospitality businesses, staff, menu, queue, and security planning should be bolstered around the places where crowds actually slow, wait, transfer, and disperse. Mapping these areas is often a question of routing, public transportation transfer points, preferred pedestrian approaches and managed pickup areas.

In Seattle, Sound Transit tells riders to expect significant crowding and potential delays on the six Seattle matchdays between June 15 and July 6, 2026. SDOT advises that World Cup crowds are expected to arrive earlier and linger longer than for typical Lumen Field (Seattle Stadium) events, with traffic controls in place four hours before each match and about two hours after. For riders approaching from the east, Sound Transit directs them to International District/Chinatown Station. For passengers with reduced mobility, Sound Transit says that station offers the most direct, level pathway to the stadium via the Weller Street Bridge and avoids the steep grades and heavy crowds associated with Pioneer Square.

In Inglewood, SoFi Stadium sits within the larger Hollywood Park campus. Official venue guidance identifies designated rideshare drop-off and pickup points on Kareem Court, shuttle links from the LAX/Metro Transit Center, and Park & Go service to the Inglewood Intermodal Transit Facility.

In Miami Gardens, published transportation plans for major Hard Rock Stadium events and Dolphins games use pre-purchased parking, off-site shuttle lots, designated rideshare areas, and Brightline stadium-connect shuttles for certain events.

Operators should use city transportation and access plans to identify the specific blocks, hours, and customer movements that will drive matchday demand, then align staffing, security, menu design, and service pace to those patterns. For example:

When It Comes to Document Reviews, Sooner is Better



Two months disappear quickly once hiring, scheduling, inventory, and third-party bookings begin to move at the same time. If you are going to operate in a way that is more event-like than normal service, hire a law firm to conduct a paperwork review ASAP, and make sure you’re covered.

Review leases: Operators should confirm that any match-period activation fits within the lease. The usual issues are permitted use, hours of operation, occupancy, amplified sound, rooftop or patio use, queueing in common areas, exterior signage, and any exclusivity or competition restrictions that favor other tenants.

Operators should confirm that any match-period activation fits within the lease. The usual issues are permitted use, hours of operation, occupancy, amplified sound, rooftop or patio use, queueing in common areas, exterior signage, and any exclusivity or competition restrictions that favor other tenants. Review insurance: Operators should confirm current status, adequacy of limits, and any event-related gaps. For match periods, the practical focus is general liability, liquor liability, property coverage, and any special-event or endorsement issues created by ticketing, sponsorship, outdoor service areas, temporary structures, or unusual crowd formats.

Operators should confirm current status, adequacy of limits, and any event-related gaps. For match periods, the practical focus is general liability, liquor liability, property coverage, and any special-event or endorsement issues created by ticketing, sponsorship, outdoor service areas, temporary structures, or unusual crowd formats. Review corporate governance and signing authority: Match periods compress decision-making. Operators should decide in advance who can approve spending, sign vendor contracts, agree to sponsor terms, authorize refunds, and escalate security or capacity decisions.

Match periods compress decision-making. Operators should decide in advance who can approve spending, sign vendor contracts, agree to sponsor terms, authorize refunds, and escalate security or capacity decisions. Add the documents you’re likely missing: If you’re planning hosted events like rooftop viewings, ticketed parties, sponsor activations, or competitions – identify and file your core documents now. These include, but are not limited to:

If you’re planning hosted events like rooftop viewings, ticketed parties, sponsor activations, or competitions – identify and file your core documents now. These include, but are not limited to: Event terms and conditions covering ticket sales;



Entry times;



Re-entry rules;



Minimum spends, service charges, and refund cutoffs;



Vendor agreements for DJs, AV, security, temporary staffing, rentals, and outside production support;



Waivers or assumption-of-risk language where the format creates genuine site-specific risk, such as rooftops, standing-room conditions, or weather exposure; and



Contest, sweepstakes, or prize-promotion rules tailored to the jurisdiction and the structure of the promotion.

Retain Legal Assistance to Confirm Contest Compliance

Contest and sweepstakes compliance is often overlooked, and legality of such promotions depend heavily on the jurisdiction and structure. For example, New York requires filing with the Secretary of State for certain chance-based consumer promotions with prizes over $5,000 and no consideration, while Florida requires certain game-promotion filings with FDACS at least seven days before commencement.

The involvement of regulated products often make analysis even more complicated. California’s alcohol-promotion statutes, for example, distinguish contests based on skill from sweepstakes based on chance. They also impose detailed conditions on alcohol-related sweepstakes, including no entry fee, no purchase-based entry, a 21-and-over eligibility limit, equal odds for each entry, no participant alcohol consumption as part of the promotion, and an alternative means of entry that does not require visiting a licensed premises.

Early legal review can help confirm whether a promotion is truly a skill-based contest or a chance-based sweepstakes, whether the official rules and disclosures match the promotion mechanics, and whether the advertising creates consumer-protection risk.

Avoid a Reputational Own Goal with Pricing Transparency

FIFA’s brand-protection materials expressly link consumer protection and fan experience to enforcement against counterfeit goods, unauthorized ticket sales, prohibited marketing activity, and other practices that harm fans around World Cup venues.

Separately, the FTC’s Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees requires sellers of live-event tickets and short-term lodging to disclose the total price up front and to present mandatory fees and the final amount of payment clearly before purchase. Just this month, the FTC announced a $10 million settlement with StubHub over allegedly deceptive ticket pricing that failed to clearly disclose mandatory fees up front.

Hospitality operators selling ticketed matchday events or lodging packages must make the total price visible early, explain mandatory charges accurately, and put minimum-spend, entry, cancellation, and refund terms where a customer will see them before buying. If a charge is mandatory, treat it that way in the customer journey. If a restriction matters to purchase, disclose it before checkout.

Treat Staff Retraining and Alcohol-Service Controls as Essential



Major sporting events often bring a heightened risk of alcohol-related injury. That risk is amplified when crowd volume, tailgating, and fast-paced service make it harder for staff to apply ordinary alcohol-service controls consistently.



Research on U.S. professional sports events found that nearly 8% of sampled attendees leaving games had BACs at or above the legal driving limit, and a separate stadium compliance study found that pseudo-intoxicated buyers were able to purchase alcohol 74% of the time.



In one New Jersey case, a stadium vendor was accused of serving beer to a visibly intoxicated fan who later caused a serious crash after the game. In another, an Indiana court allowed claims to proceed against a stadium concessionaire after an allegedly intoxicated attendee left a Colts game and caused a fatal crash.

Operators should review and refresh alcohol service and entry procedures early in preparation for staff retraining, which should occur within a few weeks of the events and as part of onboarding for all new hires. Refresher training should emphasize:

Proper ID verification procedures;

Recognizing signs of intoxication;

Refusal-of-service scripts and clear manager escalation protocols;

Re-entry policies, including wristband controls; and

Door counts, line management, and incident documentation.

Prepare and Provide Multilingual Menus and Signage

FIFA and its commercial partners expect to draw record numbers of domestic and international fans traveling across the host countries in 2026. Multilingual menus and basic customer-facing signage can help reduce ordering delays, payment confusion, and repeated staff explanations during peak service windows.

At a minimum, operators should consider translating:

Core menu items and modifiers;

Allergen disclosures;

House rules such as re-entry, seating limits, minimum spends, and last call;

Wristband or package-tier explanations; and

Directional or queue signage for ordering, pickup, restrooms, and exits.

As far as determining which languages to represent, those associated with the teams playing can be a solid planning signal, particularly for events likely to attract international visitors, or local diaspora communities. However, they should not be treated as the sole proxy. An assessment may be better informed by ticket purchaser data, prior attendance patterns for similar events, your venue’s location, and the expected mix of local guests and visitors: information that may be available ticketing and reservation systems and lessons drawn from comparable prior events.

For safety-critical or legally sensitive content, businesses should rely on standardized professional translations rather than ad hoc staff explanations, which can create inconsistency, misunderstanding, and liability exposure.

Execute with Confidence with Dickinson Wright

The goal for hospitality businesses in host cities shouldn’t be to guess at a perfect once-in-a-cycle day based on unusually favorable conditions, ideal staffing, or best-case assumptions. It should be to build an operating plan that can still be executed reliably under matchday pressures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.