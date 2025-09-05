ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Dimensions Of Diversity: Parenting (Dis)Ability: Adopting Autism With Renata Robinson (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Renata Robinson to discuss her personal struggles with infertility, her decision to adopt through the foster care system...
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Renata Robinson to discuss her personal struggles with infertility, her decision to adopt through the foster care system, and the challenges she faced in getting her son Preston's autism diagnosis and accessing resources to support him.

Lloyd chats with Renata about her unwavering faith, determination, and love for Preston, as well as the importance of early intervention, advocacy, and finding community support for Preston's continued development and for his needs as an autistic child.

