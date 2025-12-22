Massachusetts Paid Family And Medical Leave Updates For 2026

Effective January 1, 2026, under the Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) law: (1) employees will be entitled to higher maximum weekly PFMLA benefits, (2) contributions rates will remain unchanged, and (3) employers will be required to comply with new IRS tax and reporting requirements.

PFML applies to nearly all private employers with at least one employee in Massachusetts, including out-of-state employers with Massachusetts-based employees. Employees can take paid leave for medical, family, or military-related reasons, with durations ranging from up to 12 weeks for family leave, 20 weeks for medical leave, and 26 weeks for military caregiver leave, for a combined maximum of 26 weeks per benefit year. Contributions are shared between employers and employees, with rates set annually by the Department of Family and Medical Leave ("DFML").

Below, we take a closer look at the PFML changes coming in January: