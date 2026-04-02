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2 April 2026

HR Coffee Brief: Brewing Answers To Your HR Questions

Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'Keefe

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As part of our ongoing Monday Coffee Brief series, Metz Lewis is introducing a new monthly feature: HR Coffee Brief: Brewing Answers to your HR Questions.
United States Pennsylvania Employment and HR
Neva Stotler and Anna Truckley
Neva Stotler’s articles from Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'Keefe are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
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  • with readers working within the Basic Industries, Business & Consumer Services and Telecomms industries

As part of our ongoing Monday Coffee Brief series, Metz Lewis is introducing a new monthly feature: HR Coffee Brief: Brewing Answers to your HR Questions.

On the last Friday of each month, we'll address real questions from employers on employment and HR-related topics—providing practical, straightforward guidance on issues businesses face every day.

Employer Question: For administrative simplicity, can I pay all employees once per month?

Metz Lewis Answer: Generally, no. Timely payment of wages is not just a best practice—it is a legal requirement, and in many states, the law dictates not only when wages must be paid, but also how often. Pennsylvania provides a clear example of a state that imposes a minimum pay frequency.

Under the Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law ("WPCL"), employers must designate regular paydays in advance and pay all wages earned on those days. Just as importantly, the statute establishes a minimum pay frequency: employees who are not paid on an annual salary basis must be paid at least semimonthly (twice per month).

As a practical matter, this means nonexempt employees must be paid no less frequently than twice per month. Employers cannot move nonexempt employees to a monthly payroll schedule to simplify administration or cash flow. The semi-monthly requirement is a statutory floor, not a suggestion.

By contrast, employees who are paid on an annual salary basis—most commonly exempt employees—may be paid less frequently, including on a monthly basis. This distinction is grounded in how the statute is written and is critical for compliance.

Final or "terminal" pay follows a different rule. In Pennsylvania, employees who separate from employment—whether voluntarily or involuntarily—must receive their final wages on the next regular payday. Pennsylvania does not require immediate payment at termination, though employers should still review internal policies and agreements, which may impose stricter obligations.

As always, state law varies. Some states require more frequent pay, and many impose accelerated deadlines for final wages. Employers operating in multiple jurisdictions must ensure their pay practices comply with each state's specific requirements.

The takeaway:

In Pennsylvania, nonexempt employees must be paid at least twice per month, and employers should structure payroll practices accordingly. Getting the timing right is a simple but critical step in avoiding wage payment liability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Neva Stotler
Photo of Anna Truckley
Anna Truckley
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