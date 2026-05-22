Elizabeth Dold And David Levine Analyze New Guidance On Trump Accounts

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In the May 2026 issue of Taxes The Tax Magazine®, Groom principals Elizabeth Dold and David Levine authored the article, “Trump Accounts—It Begins with the First Set of Proposed Regulations,” exploring the IRS’s first wave of proposed guidance surrounding the new “Trump Accounts” program. The article provides an overview of the framework for these new IRA-style savings accounts for children, while examining several important questions and considerations that employers, financial institutions, and families will need to navigate as implementation moves forward.
“Trump accounts go live July 4th, and as with any new program, there are a number of important issues to be addressed on these new IRA accounts for children,” Dold and Levine write. The article takes a closer look at the mechanics of the proposed regulations, the government’s pilot contribution program, and the additional guidance still expected from the IRS.
To read the article, click here.
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