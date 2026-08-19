Episode 140: Donavon Lea (Podcast)

Donavon Lea, a 2L summer associate at Foley's Los Angeles office, shares his journey from Virginia Beach to UCLA Law School, including his unique experience as a CDC Public Health Law Fellow. He offers valuable insights on navigating unexpected opportunities and maintaining a learner's mindset throughout law school and early career development.

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This episode features a conversation with Donavon Lea. Donavon is 2L summer associate in Foley’s Los Angeles office focused on health care. In this discussion, Donovan reflects on growing up in Virginia Beach, VA, and earning his BA and MPH from the University of Virginia before attending UCLA for law school. He reflects on the variety of work experience he gained in undergrad, including serving as a CDC Public Health Law Fellow. Donavon describes his experience as a summer associate and provides advice to prospective and current law students, emphasizing the importance of openness to unexpected opportunities and the importance of maintaining a learner’s mindset.

self

Donavon’s Profile:

Title: Summer Associate

Summer Associate Foley Office: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA College: University of Virginia

University of Virginia Law School: University of California, Los Angeles

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