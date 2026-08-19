On The Governor's Desk: New York Employment Legislation That Could Soon Become Law

New York State's 2026 legislative session concluded with several employment bills awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul's signature. These proposed laws could significantly reshape employment practices across the state, affecting severance agreements, job postings, personnel records, artificial intelligence usage, and dispute resolution waivers. The changes would impact both employers and employees operating in New York's jurisdiction.

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New York State's 2026 legislative session came to a close in early June, sending several significant employment bills to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for signature. Skadden attorneys David Schwartz and Sidney Morales Parodie discuss how, if enacted, these bills could bring fast and substantial changes to New York employment law, including with respect to severance agreements, job postings, personnel records, artificial intelligence, and pre- and post-dispute waivers.

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