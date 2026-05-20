Managing Pregnancy‑Related Risk In Modern Workplaces: Insights From Women’s Professional Sports

Women's professional sports are experiencing unprecedented growth, bringing employment law issues—particularly pregnancy accommodations—into sharp focus. Recent WNBA developments, including Houston's anticipated franchise return and a landmark collective bargaining agreement, reveal how federal protections, labor agreements, and enforcement priorities are converging to reshape workplace practices across all industries.

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Seyfarth Synopsis: Growth in women’s professional sports, including Houston’s anticipated return of a WNBA team, is drawing renewed focus on pregnancy‑related employment issues. Recent WNBA developments underscore how federal law, labor agreements, and enforcement trends are evolving in tandem. Employers across industries can draw key lessons on managing accommodation obligations and mitigating risk.

Women’s professional sports are experiencing rapid growth, investment, and visibility. Alongside that momentum has come increased scrutiny of employment practices—particularly those affecting pregnancy, caregiving, and performance expectations. Recent developments in the WNBA, including the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement, offer a timely case study in how evolving federal law, labor agreements, and enforcement priorities intersect.

Notably, Houston is poised to regain a WNBA franchise following reports that Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is in the process of acquiring Connecticut’s team, further expanding women’s professional sports in Texas. That growth brings renewed attention to employment law issues that extend well beyond professional basketball—particularly pregnancy accommodations and regulatory compliance.

Pregnancy‑Related Protections Under Federal Law

Federal law has long prohibited discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended by the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, bars adverse employment actions motivated by pregnancy or by stereotypical assumptions about an employee’s commitment, availability, or ability to perform.

More recently, Congress expanded workplace protections through the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (“PWFA”), which requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions unless doing so would impose an undue hardship. Unlike the Americans with Disabilities Act, the PWFA does not require an employee to demonstrate that a condition rises to the level of a disability. Instead, it centers on whether the employer engaged in an interactive process with the pregnant employee and reasonably considered the accommodation request.

For employers, this framework means that decisions affecting job duties, schedules, travel, or assignments of pregnant employees should be carefully documented to demonstrate legitimate business justifications.

The WNBA’s New CBA as a Case Study in Pregnancy Protections

The WNBA’s newly ratified seven‑year collective bargaining agreement illustrates how pregnancy protections can be reinforced through collective bargaining. Among its most notable provisions is a rule prohibiting teams from trading a player during pregnancy without the player’s affirmative consent. Commonly referred to as the “Dearica Hamby Rule,” the provision arose from the controversial trade of Dearica Hamby while she was pregnant in 2023. Hamby subsequently filed a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA. The WNBA was dismissed by a federal judge, and the remaining claims were ultimately dismissed by mutual agreement between Hamby and the Aces.

While a “trade” is unique to professional sports, the underlying concern is familiar across employment contexts. In traditional workplaces, similar scrutiny may arise from involuntary transfers, territory reassignments, or reductions in responsibility of pregnant employees. When such actions occur after pregnancy disclosure—or are justified by pregnancy‑related assumptions—they can raise significant discrimination concerns under federal law.

The broader lesson is that pregnancy‑related protections extend beyond hiring and termination decisions to include other ostensibly neutral “business” decisions that materially affect an employee’s work.

Collective Bargaining and Statutory Compliance

The WNBA’s labor structure highlights an important principle for unionized employers more generally: collective bargaining agreements do not displace federal employment statutes. Even where a CBA governs compensation, assignments, or discipline, employers remain subject to Title VII, the PWFA, the Family and Medical Leave Act, other federal anti-discrimination laws, and comparable state laws. Employers negotiating or administering collective bargaining agreements should ensure that negotiated provisions align with evolving statutory requirements and enforcement priorities.

Developing Law: The Fifth Circuit and the PWFA

Complicating compliance planning, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is currently under review by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. After initially allowing enforcement, the court vacated its decision and agreed to rehear the case en banc in State of Texas v. Bondi, No. 24‑10386 (5th Cir. Jan. 14, 2026) (per curiam). The litigation focuses on whether Congress validly enacted the statute under the Constitution’s quorum requirements, rather than on the substance of the accommodation obligations themselves. The issue may ultimately reach the United States Supreme Court.

For now, the PWFA remains enforceable nationwide, including in Fifth Circuit states such as Texas. Employers should not view the pending litigation as a pause on compliance; maintaining policies and practices that align with the PWFA remains the prudent course.

Enforcement Trends: Increased EEOC Focus on Pregnancy‑Related Claims

At the same time courts are considering the contours of pregnancy accommodation law, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has made clear that pregnancy‑related claims are an enforcement priority. Since the PWFA took effect in 2023, the agency has increased its focus on pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions through outreach, investigations, and early enforcement efforts.

The EEOC has emphasized that pregnancy‑related claims need not involve termination. Alleged failures to engage in an interactive process, denials of modified duties or schedules, and adverse actions following pregnancy disclosure—including lateral reassignment—may all draw scrutiny.

For employers in physically demanding, performance‑driven, or highly visible workplaces, this enforcement posture has significant implications. While these characteristics are common in professional sports, they are equally present in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many client‑facing roles throughout Texas and beyond.

Why This Matters Beyond Women’s Sports

Women’s professional sports increasingly serve as a high‑visibility testing ground for workplace practices that later reverberate across industries. As leagues expand and gain prominence in markets like Texas, employment decisions that might once have drawn limited attention are now subject to greater scrutiny by regulators, employees, and the public.

For employers across industries, the takeaway is clear: pregnancy‑related compliance remains a focal point for both the courts and regulators, and missteps—particularly during periods of growth or increased visibility—can carry significant legal and reputational consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.