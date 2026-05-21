Littler Lounge On Location: Executive Employer Conference – The Takeaways That Didn’t Stay In The Room (Part 1) (Podcast)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
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Recorded live at the 2026 Executive Employer Conference – and marking one year in the Lounge (which somehow feels both brand new and well seasoned) – this episode brings you a rapid-fire lineup of insights straight from the conference floor.
Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave catch up with Littler attorneys fresh from their sessions to unpack the issues employers may want to keep their eye on – from leave programs (that seem to update just when you think you’ve figured them out) to the strategy behind class action litigation to workplace conflict that has a habit of starting small and… not staying that way.
Think of it as your conference highlight reel – key takeaways, quick perspectives, and none of the competition for a decent seat.
This is part one of a two-part series – join us next week for more insights, more conversations, and a few extra takeaways we couldn’t leave behind.
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