Littler Lounge On Location: Executive Employer Conference – The Takeaways That Didn’t Stay In The Room (Part 1) (Podcast)

Recorded live at the 2026 Executive Employer Conference, this episode features rapid-fire insights from Littler attorneys discussing critical workplace issues including evolving leave programs, class action litigation strategy, and workplace conflict management. Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave deliver key takeaways from conference sessions in a condensed format, offering employers practical perspectives on emerging employment law challenges.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

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Recorded live at the 2026 Executive Employer Conference – and marking one year in the Lounge (which somehow feels both brand new and well seasoned) – this episode brings you a rapid-fire lineup of insights straight from the conference floor.

Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave catch up with Littler attorneys fresh from their sessions to unpack the issues employers may want to keep their eye on – from leave programs (that seem to update just when you think you’ve figured them out) to the strategy behind class action litigation to workplace conflict that has a habit of starting small and… not staying that way.

Think of it as your conference highlight reel – key takeaways, quick perspectives, and none of the competition for a decent seat.

This is part one of a two-part series – join us next week for more insights, more conversations, and a few extra takeaways we couldn’t leave behind.

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