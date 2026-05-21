US Labor & Employment Webinar Series: Restrictive Covenants Update (Video)

Explore the evolving landscape of restrictive covenants in employment law, including non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. This webinar examines recent federal and state-level legal developments, enforcement trends, and provides practical guidance for employers navigating compliance challenges in this rapidly changing area of employment regulation.

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Watch the second webinar in our 2026 US labour & employment webinar series. This webinar provides an in-depth look at one of the most closely watched areas of employment law today: Restrictive Covenants. With significant developments unfolding at both the federal and state levels, the session explores what’s changing and how these shifts may affect organizations.

During the webinar, we covered:

Recent legal updates impacting non-compete and non-solicitation agreements

Trends in enforcement and litigation

State-specific developments and compliance considerations

Practical steps employers can take to update policies and agreements

This webinar is part of the 2026 US Labor & Employment Webinar Series, featuring four informative sessions held on Wednesdays throughout May. Additional upcoming sessions in the series include AI in the Workplace and Best Practices on Internal Investigations.

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