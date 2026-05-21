US Labor & Employment Webinar Series: Restrictive Covenants Update (Video)

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Watch the second webinar in our 2026 US labour & employment webinar series. This webinar provides an in-depth look at one of the most closely watched areas of employment law today: Restrictive Covenants. With significant developments unfolding at both the federal and state levels, the session explores what’s changing and how these shifts may affect organizations.
During the webinar, we covered:
- Recent legal updates impacting non-compete and non-solicitation agreements
- Trends in enforcement and litigation
- State-specific developments and compliance considerations
- Practical steps employers can take to update policies and agreements
This webinar is part of the 2026 US Labor & Employment Webinar Series, featuring four informative sessions held on Wednesdays throughout May. Additional upcoming sessions in the series include AI in the Workplace and Best Practices on Internal Investigations.
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