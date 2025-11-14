New Year, New Employment Laws – What Takes Effect January 1, 2026?

As the calendar turns to 2026, employers across the country face a fresh wave of labor and employment law changes that will reshape workplace compliance, employee rights, and business operations.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Joy C. Rosenquist’s articles from Littler Mendelson are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Oil & Gas and Retail & Leisure industries

As the calendar turns to 2026, employers across the country face a fresh wave of labor and employment law changes that will reshape workplace compliance, employee rights, and business operations. From expanded protections for gig workers and whistleblowers to new rules governing employment contracts, data privacy, and workplace transparency, this year's legislative updates reflect a growing emphasis on fairness, accountability, and adaptability in the modern workforce.

This roundup of new laws provides a snapshot of generally applicable labor and employment laws taking effect in or around January 1. It is not meant to be all-inclusive, and does not include certain industry-specific laws affecting every workplace. Additionally, the following roundup does not include new minimum wage-related laws taking effect in the new year, which is covered in a separate article. Employers with questions about which laws are taking effect in the jurisdictions in which they operate should consult with employment counsel.

Alabama Bill / Ordinance / Regulation Main Topic Summary Effective Date Alabama SB 86 Independent Contractor/ Employee Benefits Allows independent contractors to open and contribute to tax deductible "portable benefits accounts" to fund benefit plans. December 31, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.