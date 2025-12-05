ARTICLE
5 December 2025

Is Psychedelic-assisted Therapy The Next Step In Workplace Wellness? (Podcast)

Dykema

Contributor

What if employers could improve mental health, lower costs, and boost retention by offering treatments once considered unconventional?
Brett M. Gelbord and Jillian Gordon Foerster
What if employers could improve mental health, lower costs, and boost retention by offering treatments once considered unconventional?

Brett Gelbord sits down with Jillie Gordon Foerster of Dykema's Employee Benefits Group and Sherry Rais, Co-Founder & CEO of Enthea, to explain how ketamine-assisted therapy, psilocybin therapy, and non-psychedelic options like the stellate ganglion block are becoming part of workplace wellness strategies. Listen as they examine how these treatments support employees who need help the most, why the data behind them is gaining attention, and what it takes to seamlessly integrate these services with their carrier.

