Pennsylvania Prohibits Hairstyle Discrimination In New CROWN Act

On November 25, 2025, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The CROWN Act prohibits discrimination based on hairstyles and head coverings associated with race or religious creed. Representative La'Tasha Mayes sponsored the bill, which garnered broad bipartisan support in the state House of Representatives and Senate. Pennsylvania joins 27 other states that have passed similar legislation, including New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

Key Provisions of the CROWN Act

The CROWN Act amends the definitions of race and religious creed in the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), Pennsylvania's correlate to Title VII, which prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, commercial property, education, and public accommodations. The PHRA's definition of race now encompasses "traits historically associated with the individual's race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles."1 Protective hairstyles include locs, braids, twists, coils, Bantu knots, afros, and extensions.2 For example, it would be unlawful for an employer to discriminate against an applicant or employee because of his or her decision to wear his or her hair in locs or a similar style.

The CROWN Act also expands protections against certain forms of religious discrimination. Specifically, the PHRA's definition of religious creed now "includes . . . head coverings and hairstyles historically associated with religious creeds."3

Although the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission's regulations already contained similar definitions, the CROWN Act clarifies that Pennsylvania employers may not discriminate based on hairstyles historically associated with race or religion.

Takeaways for Employers

Under the CROWN Act, workplace rules that directly or indirectly impact protected hairstyles or textures generate legal risk. Employers can still implement such rules, but only if they satisfy all of the following requirements:

The health or safety of an employee or other materially connected person may be impaired without the adoption of the rule or policy; The rule or policy is adopted for nondiscriminatory reasons; The rule or policy is specifically tailored to the applicable position and activity; and The rule or policy is applied equally to individuals whose positions fall under the applicable position and activity.4

This narrow carveout requires employers to provide adequate justification for any policies that could interfere with protected hairstyles or head coverings. Under the CROWN Act, employers can also continue to adopt and enforce otherwise valid policies designed to prevent harassment.5 However, these policies need to be adopted for nondiscriminatory reasons and applied equally.6

The CROWN Act becomes effective on January 24, 2026. To prepare for this deadline, employers should review their policies and practices to address any vague grooming and appearance standards that may violate the law. Employers should also train managers about the requirements of the Act to ensure compliance.

