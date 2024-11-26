Employment Law Update: New Laws For 2025

Bill / Ordinance Number Main Topic of Legislation Summary Effective Date

California AB 1008 Privacy and Data Security Amends the definition of "personal information" under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to include various formats, including "artificial intelligence systems that are capable of outputting personal information." 1/1/2025

California AB 1815 Discrimination /CROWN Act Defines "race" under the Unruh Civil Rights Act to include traits associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles. 1/1/2025

California AB 1824 Privacy and Data Security Amends the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to require that a business which acquires the personal information, including HR data, of a consumer as part of a merger, acquisition, bankruptcy, or other transaction, comply with the opt-out directions that the consumer originally provided to the transferor company. 1/1/2025

California SB 1223 Privacy and Data Security Amends the CCPA to expand the definition of sensitive personal information and add "neural data" as a category of personal information. The CCPA applies to both employment-related and consumer personal information. 1/1/2025

California AB 1870 Workers' Compensation Expands workers' compensation poster and notice requirements to include attorney consultation provisions. 1/1/2025

California AB 1976 Workplace Safety Requires CalOSHA to enact regulations mandating employers carry Narcan in their first aid kits. While the law takes effect on January 1, regulations must be enacted by 2027. 1/1/2025

California AB 2123 Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave Removes the provision that allows employers to require employees use two weeks of vacation prior to using paid family leave insurance benefits. 1/1/2025

California AB 2299 Whistleblowing The California Whistleblower Protection Act requires employers to prominently display a list of employees' rights and responsibilities under the whistleblower laws, including the telephone number of the whistleblower hotline. The notice must be displayed in lettering larger than size 14-point type. This amendment requires the Labor Commissioner to develop a model list of employees' rights and responsibilities, accessible on the Labor Commissioner's internet website, which must be included in the employer's posting. 1/1/2025

California AB 2364 Sexual Harassment Training Amends the Property Service Worker Protection Act by increasing the fees employers must pay for sexual violence and harassment prevention training. 1/1/2025

California AB 2434 Employee Benefits Adds additional requirements for an association of employers to offer a large group health care service plan contract to small group employer members. 1/1/2025

California AB 2499 Domestic Violennce / Crime Victims Leave Amends the FEHA to allow leave when an employee or an employee's family member is a victim of an act of violence, and expands the reasons an employee can use paid sick leave for "safe" time purposes. Requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for an employee, such as implementation of safety measures, when an employee or an employee's family member is a victim of an act of violence. 1/1/2025

California AB 2455 Whistleblower Protections Expands whistleblower protections to reports of improper governmental activity undertaken by contractors providing services to local governments. 1/1/2025

California AB 2602 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Makes a provision in an employment agreement unenforceable if the provision allows for the creation and use of a digital replica of the individual's voice or likeness in place of work the individual would otherwise have performed in person. 1/1/2025

California AB 2738 Workplace Safety Allows local prosecutors to bring actions for certain labor code violations (live entertainment/concerts). 1/1/2025

California AB 2975 Workplace Violence Requires CalOSHA to adopt regulations requiring hospitals to implement a weapons detection screening policy. While the law takes effect on January 1, 2025, regulations must be enacted by 2027. 1/1/2025

California AB 3234 Child Labor Requires an employer that voluntarily participates in a social compliance audit related to child labor to post a clear and conspicuous link on its website to a report detailing the findings of its compliance with child labor laws. 1/1/2025

California AB 3281 Discrimination: Immigration Status; Age Voids any waiver that removes protections or rights for applicants or employees based on their immigration status. Allows the Department of Civil Rights to bring civil actions for violations of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act. 1/1/2025

California SB 428 Harassment Makes four substantive changes to California Code of Civil Procedure section 527.8 to expand an employer's ability to seek a restraining order on behalf of one of more employees who have been harassed. 1/1/2025

California SB 1090 Paid Family ⁄ Medical Leave and Insurance Allows employees to file a claim for State Disability Insurance (SDI) and Paid Family Leave (PFL) benefits up to 30 days in advance of the first compensable day for benefits. The amendment therefore allows workers to apply before anticipated leave rather than completing the process after they have begun leave. 1/1/2025

California SB 1100 Job posting /Driver's License Amends the FEHA to prohibit employers from including a statement in a job advertisement, posting, application, or other material that an applicant must have a driver's license unless the employer "reasonably" anticipates driving to be an essential job function that cannot be comparably performed by alternative means. 1/1/2025

California SB 1105 Paid Sick Leave -Agricultural Employees Amends the Healthy Workplace, Healthy Families Act to require paid sick days to be provided to agricultural employees to avoid smoke, heat, or flooding conditions created by a local or state emergency. 1/1/2025

California SB 1137 Discrimination Clarifies that protected characteristics under the FEHA includes any combination of the listed characteristics as well a perception that a person has one or more characteristics. 1/1/2025

California SB 1340 Discrimination Allows localities to enforce local employment discrimination laws when certain procedural requirements are met. 1/1/2025

California SB 399 Mandatory Employer-Sponsored Meetings Creates the California Worker Freedom from Employer Intimidation Act to prohibit employers from requiring employees to attend meetings for the purpose of communicating the employer's opinion about religious and political matters. 1/1/2025

California SB 988 Independent Contractors Creates the Freelance Worker Protection Act to impose minimum requirements for freelance contracts, including requirement for contract payment within a specified timeframe. 1/1/2025