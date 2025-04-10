ABM Aviation Awarded $136M Janitorial Services Contract At MIA

On April 1, 2025, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved the award of Contract No. BW-10572 (Area A1) to ABM Aviation, Inc. for janitorial services at Miami International Airport (MIA). The five-year, $136,459,471 agreement will provide critical services to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of passengers and airport personnel across key terminals and federal operational areas.

Scope of Services for MIA Contract:

The contract covers approximately 4.74 million square feet across Concourses D and E at MIA, as well as spaces used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the TSA, and various County-managed facilities. The services include advanced cleaning protocols, integration of smart restroom technology, and enhanced hygiene standards aimed at maintaining a world-class airport environment.

Legislative Background and Process:

Following the rejection of proposals under the competitive Solicitation No. EVN0000201, the Board of County Commissioners adopted Resolution R-177-25, directing the administration to negotiate contracts with ABM Aviation, Inc. and another top-ranked vendor. This award was made via a bid waiver under Section 2-8.1(b)(1) of the County Code and Section 5.03(D) of the Home Rule Charter, and approved by a two-thirds vote of the Board.

This award replaces the existing MIA contract, WOPR-00919, and reflects expanded services, enhanced restroom maintenance, and compliance with Living Wage and Consumer Price Index adjustments.

Strategic Importance:

This contract is aligned with MIA's $9 billion Future-Ready Modernization in Action Plan, a transformative infrastructure initiative designed to prepare the airport to serve 77 million annual travelers and process 5 million tons of freight by 2040. As part of this initiative, the contract supports MIA's "I AM MIA" workforce development program and its emphasis on elevating the passenger experience through frontline excellence and facility innovation.

Acknowledgment:

We are especially grateful to Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, who had the vision to pursue this new standard of service at MIA, and to Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins for her thoughtful support. Their leadership, alongside the collective deliberation of the Board, reflects a shared commitment to innovation, cleanliness, and public health at our international gateway.

We also want to extend a word of respect to our colleagues and peers in the industry whose advocacy throughout this process was marked by professionalism and grace. The result is a stronger outcome for the airport and the community it serves.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.