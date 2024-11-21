Transparency Takes Center Stage: NJ Governor Signs Bill Requiring Salary Disclosure In Job Postings

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed into law a new statute requiring pay transparency. The law will become effective on June 1, 2025.

Specifically, the law requires all employers that have at least 10 employees over 20 calendar weeks and that do business, employ persons, or take applications for employment within the Garden State to disclose the hourly wage or salary (or a range of the hourly wage or salary it would consider) for the advertised position, as well as a general description of all benefits and other compensation programs the applicant would be eligible for within the first 12 months of their employment.

Further, if an employer decides to advertise (either internally or externally) for a position which could be considered a promotion for an existing employee, the employer must make "reasonable efforts" to announce, post, or otherwise make known the promotion opportunity to all current employees in the affected department(s) before making a decision as to who will be selected for the open position.

Temporary help service firms and consulting firms registered with the Division of Consumer Affairs in the Department of Law and Public Safety are excepted from the disclosure requirements.

