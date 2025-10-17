ARTICLE
17 October 2025

The Q4 Gauntlet: Navigating Data Blackouts, Tariff Showdowns, And The November Trade Deadline (Ankura Monthly Economic Report)

Ankura's latest monthly economic tracker analyzes current market volatility amid the ongoing government shutdown and trade policy shifts.
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,Frank Jones
+1 Authors
Ankura's latest monthly economic tracker analyzes current market volatility amid the ongoing government shutdown and trade policy shifts. Key highlights include the economic data blackout affecting labor and housing insights, the evolving U.S.-China trade truce, and critical updates on the tariff landscape. We detail the Federal Circuit Court's tariff ruling and the upcoming Supreme Court hearing in November. This report provides essential data and forward-looking analysis to help leaders manage risk through an uncertain fourth quarter.

