Mental Mining: Subconscious Insights That Shape Case Strategies

Mental Mining® is a cognitive framework developed by IMS that helps trial teams align case narratives with how jurors naturally process and organize complex information. By identifying subconscious decision-making patterns...

Astrong trial strategy depends on more than mastering facts and law. It requires understanding how jurors process, organize, and make sense of complex information. One methodology designed to uncover those decision-making patterns is Mental Mining®(Opens in a new window), a framework developed by IMS’s own Chris Ritter(Opens in a new window) that helps trial teams align case narratives with how people naturally learn and decide.

At its core, Mental Mining® focuses on identifying the subconscious structures jurors use to interpret what they hear in court, and then using those structures deliberately to educate and persuade. “It’s the conscious effort going into the subconscious,” Chris explains(Opens in a new window), “finding the organizing principles jurors are already using and bringing them up to the conscious level so you can use them to persuade.”

Rather than treating persuasion as purely rhetorical, Mental Mining® treats it as an educational process rooted in cognitive patterns jurors already rely on.

How Jurors Process New Information

When jurors encounter unfamiliar or technical evidence, they process it in two ways simultaneously: consciously and subconsciously. On the conscious level, they focus on details such as names, dates, terminology, and sequences of events. Beneath that surface-level effort, jurors are also categorizing what they hear into familiar mental frameworks that help them evaluate meaning and credibility.

Mental Mining® helps trial teams identify those internal reference points and structure explanations around them so new information feels intuitive instead of overwhelming. “On the subconscious level, jurors are organizing what they’re hearing into buckets—familiar categories that allow them to understand and judge what they hear,” Chris says.

Creating Juror “Toeholds” for Understanding

A central concept in Mental Mining® is the idea of toeholds: small, familiar points of connection that allow jurors to begin climbing toward understanding complex ideas. Because people cannot learn entirely in the abstract, they need a starting place that feels recognizable. By identifying shared experiences, values, or analogies, trial teams can give jurors an accessible entry point into technical or unfamiliar subject matter.

“You have to start at a place where you know something,” Chris notes. “That’s what allows real learning to begin.”

Toeholds can take many forms, including:

Analogies

Common experiences

Cultural references

Widely held values

Familiar narratives

During strategy discussions, trial teams often recognize a strong toehold when people begin responding with, “This is really about…” and others immediately understand the connection.

Mental Mining as Both a Discipline and a Structured Session

Mental Mining® functions both as an ongoing way of thinking and a formal strategy exercise.

As a discipline, it encourages lawyers to continually ask what truly matters in a case and how it can be explained more simply. That mindset keeps legal teams focused on clarity instead of complexity.

But Mental Mining® also refers to structured sessions that typically last several hours and include a deliberate effort to distill a case to its essential narrative.

“A Mental Mining® session is about forcing yourself to arrive at the essence of the case and how to explain it,” Chris says. These sessions help strip away excess detail, surface the most intuitive storylines, and establish a framework that can guide discovery, expert development, and trial presentation.

The Role of the Critical Listener

One of the most valuable components of a Mental Mining® session is the inclusion of a critical listener—someone not deeply immersed in the daily mechanics of the case. Trial teams often become so familiar with their own facts that they lose sight of what will be confusing or unintuitive to first-time listeners. A critical listener brings a fresh perspective and can identify where explanations break down.

“Lawyers can be too close to the case,” Chris explains. “The critical listener knows enough to understand what’s happening, but still hears it more like a juror would.” This outside voice can challenge assumptions, test clarity, and surface gaps in reasoning before those weaknesses reach the courtroom.

The “Desired Dozen”: What Jurors Need Answered

To assess whether a case narrative is truly working, Chris uses a framework known as the “Desired Dozen.” This includes twelve fundamental questions jurors want answered before they feel confident reaching a verdict.

These questions address issues such as:

What actually happened?

Why did it happen?

What does the evidence really mean?

How should I explain this to someone else?

“At the end of the day, I want to make sure we’ve answered all twelve for the jury,” Chris says. “That’s how I know the strategy is really working.” If those questions remain unresolved, jurors may struggle to organize evidence during deliberations, even if they followed the trial presentation.

From Understanding to Advocacy in Deliberations

Mental Mining® does not stop at comprehension. It also supports what happens once jurors begin discussing the case among themselves.

When jurors have clear mental frameworks and simple explanations they can repeat, they are better equipped to advocate for a position in the deliberation room. Clear narratives become tools jurors can use to persuade one another.

“Those questions help provide the framework for getting the active juror to advocate for you in deliberations,” Chris explains. That internal advocacy often plays a decisive role in shaping verdicts.

Aligning Trial Strategy with How Jurors Actually Think

Mental Mining® reframes trial preparation around how people naturally learn rather than how legal professionals are trained to argue. By uncovering subconscious organizing principles, creating accessible toeholds, and ensuring jurors’ core questions are answered early in case strategy, trial teams can develop narratives that feel logical, relatable, and credible.

Instead of asking jurors to adapt to complex legal storytelling, Mental Mining® adapts strategies to how jurors already process information, creating a clearer understanding, stronger engagement, and better outcomes.

Position Your Cases for Success

When the outcome of a dispute hinges on how decision-makers interpret complex evidence, a deeper understanding of jury psychology can make all the difference. IMS’s jury consulting services(Opens in a new window) combine research-backed analysis and experientially grounded strategy to help trial teams refine themes, test narratives, and build persuasive case frameworks that resonate with jurors. This process often starts with a Mental Mining® strategy session.

For teams looking to build stronger trial strategy skills, IMS also offers our CLE program, Mental Mining®: What Goes into a Winning Verdict and How It Works(Opens in a new window), an interactive educational session that introduces the principles of subconscious decision-making, juror toeholds, and narrative development. This program provides practical tools that attorneys can immediately apply to case preparation, helping trial teams simplify complex issues and communicate more effectively with decision-makers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.