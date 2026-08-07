Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 21 – Arbitration Provisions (Video)

The Ninth Circuit recently heard oral arguments on a case examining the enforceability of arbitration provisions in consumer contracts. This Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take breaks down the key legal arguments and their potential implications for consumer class action defense strategies.

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Episode 21 is now live. In this Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic discuss takeaways from a recent Ninth Circuit oral argument on arbitration provision enforceability.

Watch Episode 21 Here:

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