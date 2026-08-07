Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 21 – Arbitration Provisions (Video)

Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Advertising & Public Relations industries
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Compliance topic(s)
Episode 21 is now live. In this Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic discuss takeaways from a recent Ninth Circuit oral argument on arbitration provision enforceability.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]