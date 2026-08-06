What To Do When You Receive A Civil Subpoena: A Practical Guide

Take a breath—this is stressful, but it is manageable. First, an important reassurance: receiving a subpoena does not mean you have been sued, and it does not mean anyone is claiming you did something wrong or that you owe damages to anyone. It simply means that one or more parties to an existing lawsuit believe you may have information relevant to their dispute.

Ward and Smith, P.A. is the successor to a practice founded in 1895. Our core values of client satisfaction, reliability, responsiveness, and teamwork are the standards that define who we are as a law firm. We are an established legal network with offices located in Asheville, Greenville, New Bern, Raleigh, and Wilmington.

Article Insights

Isabelle M. Chammas’s articles from Ward and Smith, P.A. are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries Ward and Smith, P.A. are most popular: within International Law, Privacy and Criminal Law topic(s)

If you’re reading this, you or your business has likely just been served with a civil subpoena.

Take a breath—this is stressful, but it is manageable. First, an important reassurance: receiving a subpoena does not mean you have been sued, and it does not mean anyone is claiming you did something wrong or that you owe damages to anyone. It simply means that one or more parties to an existing lawsuit believe you may have information relevant to their dispute. Thousands of individuals and businesses respond to subpoenas every year, and with the right approach, you can handle this efficiently and protect your rights at the same time.

This guide walks you through exactly what to do, step by step, from the moment you receive a subpoena through the completion of your obligations. It covers North Carolina state court subpoenas as well as key differences for federal subpoenas and out-of-state situations.

One important note up front: while this guide gives you the fundamentals, the best thing you can do is involve an experienced attorney early in the process. An attorney can help you navigate deadlines, protect privileged information, and ensure you meet your legal obligations without overproducing or incurring unnecessary expense.

What Is a Subpoena?

A subpoena is a formal legal document that compels you to do one or both of the following: provide testimony (at a trial, hearing, or deposition) or produce documents and materials (written records, electronic files, or physical items). Parties involved in a lawsuit use subpoenas to obtain information and gather evidence from people or businesses who are not directly involved in the case.

A subpoena carries the full force of law. Ignoring a subpoena can lead to being held in contempt of court, which may result in fines or, in rare cases, even jail time. This is not something you can simply set aside because you “don’t have a dog in that fight.”

Subpoenas come in several varieties: state court vs. federal court, requiring testimony vs. document production (or both). In North Carolina and federal court, a subpoena typically appears as a straightforward, two- to three-page standardized court form. It will clearly state “SUBPOENA” at the top and identify the court proceeding, what you must do, and when you must do it.

Step 1: Read the Subpoena Carefully

Before you do anything else, read the entire subpoena. Do not ignore it, do not set it aside to deal with later. Pay attention to the following details:

Who is it addressed to? Is the subpoena directed to you personally, or to your company or business entity? This matters for determining who is responsible for responding.

Is the subpoena directed to you personally, or to your company or business entity? This matters for determining who is responsible for responding. What does it require? Are you being asked to testify (at trial, a hearing, or a deposition)? Produce documents? Both?

Are you being asked to testify (at trial, a hearing, or a deposition)? Produce documents? Both? When must you comply? Note the specific date and time by which you must act. This is your compliance deadline.

Note the specific date and time by which you must act. This is your compliance deadline. Where must you comply? If testimony is required, note the location. If documents are required, note where and how to deliver them.

If testimony is required, note the location. If documents are required, note where and how to deliver them. Who issued it? Identify the attorney or party who caused the subpoena to be issued. You may need to contact them for clarification.

If anything in the subpoena is confusing—for example, a vague document request or an unclear timeline—it is entirely appropriate to contact the issuing attorney and ask for clarification. If you are commanded to testify at a trial, ask the attorney when you will actually be needed, since trials can last days or weeks.

Step 2: Calendar Your Deadlines Immediately

This step is critical. Objection deadlines are tight and missing them can permanently waive your rights:

North Carolina state court: You have 10 days after service to raise objections (or before the compliance date, whichever is shorter).

You have 10 days after service to raise objections (or before the compliance date, whichever is shorter). Federal court: You have 14 days after service to serve written objections (or before the compliance date, whichever is shorter).

If you miss the objection deadline, the court may treat you as having given up your right to object—leaving you with no choice but to comply in full. Set calendar reminders well in advance of the deadline to give yourself (and your attorney) adequate time to prepare a response.

Step 3: Contact Your Attorney

The single best step you can take is to engage legal counsel immediately. An attorney experienced in litigation and discovery can:

Help you understand exactly what the subpoena requires

Identify whether you have grounds to object or limit your obligations

Ensure you meet deadlines and comply appropriately

Protect privileged or confidential information from improper disclosure

If you do not already have an attorney, find one who is not connected to any of the parties in the underlying lawsuit. Your attorney should be independent so they can give you unbiased advice focused solely on your interests.

Step 4: Verify the Basics (Threshold Questions)

Before diving into a substantive response, verify these threshold issues. If any of them present a problem, you may have grounds to challenge the subpoena without reaching the merits:

Was the subpoena properly served? In North Carolina, a subpoena may be served by personal delivery (through a Sheriff’s Department or other non-party), registered or certified mail with return receipt, or in some cases by telephone for testimony-only subpoenas. If service was improper, the subpoena may be unenforceable.

In North Carolina, a subpoena may be served by personal delivery (through a Sheriff’s Department or other non-party), registered or certified mail with return receipt, or in some cases by telephone for testimony-only subpoenas. If service was improper, the subpoena may be unenforceable. Are you the correct target? Confirm that you or your company is actually the intended recipient. If it was directed to a similarly named entity or a former employee, you may not be obligated to respond.

Confirm that you or your company is actually the intended recipient. If it was directed to a similarly named entity or a former employee, you may not be obligated to respond. Is the compliance location proper? In federal court, a subpoena can only command compliance at a place within 100 miles of where you reside, work, or regularly do business. If the location exceeds this limit, you have grounds to object.

In federal court, a subpoena can only command compliance at a place within 100 miles of where you reside, work, or regularly do business. If the location exceeds this limit, you have grounds to object. Is this an out-of-state subpoena? If the subpoena originates from another state’s court, it must be properly domesticated through procedures like the UIDDA (Uniform Interstate Depositions and Discovery Act) before it is enforceable in North Carolina. (See Special Considerations below.)

If the subpoena originates from another state’s court, it must be properly domesticated through procedures like the UIDDA (Uniform Interstate Depositions and Discovery Act) before it is enforceable in North Carolina. (See Special Considerations below.) Are there industry-specific restrictions? If you are a medical provider, attorney, financial institution, or other regulated professional, there may be ethical or statutory prohibitions on producing certain information without a court order—even in response to a valid subpoena.

Step 5: Preserve Your Documents (Litigation Hold)

Immediately upon receiving a subpoena, you must preserve all documents and electronically stored information (ESI) that could be responsive. This obligation exists whether or not you plan to object. Here is what to do:

Issue a litigation hold. Notify everyone in your organization who may have relevant documents that they must preserve all potentially responsive materials.

Notify everyone in your organization who may have relevant documents that they must preserve all potentially responsive materials. Contact IT immediately. Instruct your IT department (or service provider) to suspend any automatic deletion protocols, routine data purges, or document retention schedules that could destroy relevant information.

Instruct your IT department (or service provider) to suspend any automatic deletion protocols, routine data purges, or document retention schedules that could destroy relevant information. Preserve broadly. When in doubt, preserve. This includes emails, text messages, electronic files, paper records, voicemails, and any other media that could relate to the subpoena’s requests.

The duty to preserve attaches as soon as you receive the subpoena. Destruction of relevant materials—even through routine, automated processes—can result in severe sanctions, adverse inference instructions, or contempt findings. Do not wait for your attorney to act; issue the hold immediately and refine it later.

Step 6: Understand Your Options

Once you understand what the subpoena requires and have preserved your documents, you have several paths forward:

Comply in full. If the requests are reasonable and you have no basis to object, you can simply gather the requested materials or appear for testimony as directed.

If the requests are reasonable and you have no basis to object, you can simply gather the requested materials or appear for testimony as directed. If you have legitimate grounds (see Step 7), you can serve written objections within the applicable deadline (10 days in NC state court, 14 days in federal court). Objecting halts your obligation to comply until the dispute is resolved.

File a motion to quash or modify. You can ask the court to quash (cancel) the subpoena entirely or modify it to reduce its scope. This is appropriate when objections alone are insufficient.

You can ask the court to quash (cancel) the subpoena entirely or modify it to reduce its scope. This is appropriate when objections alone are insufficient. Negotiate with the requesting party. Often, the most practical approach is to work with the issuing attorney to narrow the scope, extend deadlines, or agree on a reasonable production plan without involving the court. (See Step 8.)

Important: once you serve objections, the burden shifts to the other side. They must either resolve your objections through negotiation or file a motion to compel with the court. You are not required to produce anything while objections are pending.

Step 7: Know Your Grounds for Objection

Under North Carolina Rule 45(c) and Federal Rule 45(d)(3), you may object to a subpoena on several grounds. Common objection grounds include:

Insufficient time to comply. The subpoena does not allow reasonable time to gather responsive materials.

The subpoena does not allow reasonable time to gather responsive materials. Privileged or protected information. The requests seek attorney-client privileged communications, work product, or other legally protected materials.

The requests seek attorney-client privileged communications, work product, or other legally protected materials. Undue burden or expense. Compliance would impose costs or effort that are disproportionate to the relevance of the information sought.

Compliance would impose costs or effort that are disproportionate to the relevance of the information sought. Unreasonable or oppressive. The requests are overly broad, harassing, or designed to impose hardship rather than obtain legitimate evidence.

The requests are overly broad, harassing, or designed to impose hardship rather than obtain legitimate evidence. Procedurally defective. The subpoena was not properly issued or served in accordance with applicable rules.

The subpoena was not properly issued or served in accordance with applicable rules. Vague or ambiguous requests. The document categories are so unclear that you cannot reasonably determine what is being requested.

The document categories are so unclear that you cannot reasonably determine what is being requested. Inaccessible data. The requests seek data stored on legacy systems, backup tapes, or other media that would be unreasonably costly or difficult to retrieve.

The requests seek data stored on legacy systems, backup tapes, or other media that would be unreasonably costly or difficult to retrieve. Trade secrets or proprietary information. The requests seek confidential business information, trade secrets, or intellectual property without adequate justification or protective measures.

The requests seek confidential business information, trade secrets, or intellectual property without adequate justification or protective measures. Wrong entity or improper service. The subpoena is directed at the wrong person or entity, or was not properly served under the applicable rules.

Remember: No special format is required for objections—a letter or even an email to the issuing attorney is sufficient in most cases. The key is to serve your objections within the deadline. Once you object, the clock stops and the burden shifts to the requesting party to resolve the dispute or seek court intervention.

Step 8: Negotiate Before You Litigate (Meet and Confer)

Even if formal meet-and-confer procedures are not required for non-party subpoenas, good-faith negotiation is almost always the smartest first move. Courts look favorably on parties who attempt to resolve disputes without judicial intervention. Consider these strategies:

Request an extension of time. If the deadline is impractical given the volume of documents or the complexity of the requests, ask for additional time. Most reasonable attorneys will agree.

If the deadline is impractical given the volume of documents or the complexity of the requests, ask for additional time. Most reasonable attorneys will agree. Propose phased or tiered production. Offer to produce the most clearly relevant documents first, with remaining categories to follow on a reasonable schedule.

Offer to produce the most clearly relevant documents first, with remaining categories to follow on a reasonable schedule. Limit the number of custodians. If the subpoena effectively requires you to search every employee’s files, propose limiting the search to the individuals most likely to have relevant information.

If the subpoena effectively requires you to search every employee’s files, propose limiting the search to the individuals most likely to have relevant information. Narrow the timeframe. If the subpoena requests documents going back many years, propose a more reasonable date range focused on the period actually relevant to the litigation.

If the subpoena requests documents going back many years, propose a more reasonable date range focused on the period actually relevant to the litigation. Narrow the topical scope. Work with the requesting party to eliminate overbroad categories and focus on what they actually need for their case.

Document all negotiations in writing (email is fine). If the matter does end up before a judge, you want a clear record showing that you acted in good faith and made reasonable efforts to comply.

Step 9: Protect Privileged and Confidential Information

When producing documents, you must take proactive steps to prevent disclosure of privileged or sensitive materials. Here are three key protective measures:

Rule 502(d) claw-back order. Ask your attorney about obtaining a court order under Federal Rule of Evidence 502(d) (or its state equivalent). This order provides that if you inadvertently produce a privileged document, the production does not waive the privilege. This is especially important for large-volume or time-pressured productions where exhaustive privilege review may not be feasible.

Ask your attorney about obtaining a court order under Federal Rule of Evidence 502(d) (or its state equivalent). This order provides that if you inadvertently produce a privileged document, the production does not waive the privilege. This is especially important for large-volume or time-pressured productions where exhaustive privilege review may not be feasible. Protective order. Check whether a protective order already exists in the underlying litigation. If not, your attorney can request one. A protective order allows documents to be designated as “Confidential” or “Highly Confidential — Attorneys’ Eyes Only” (AEO), restricting who can view and use the produced materials.

Check whether a protective order already exists in the underlying litigation. If not, your attorney can request one. A protective order allows documents to be designated as “Confidential” or “Highly Confidential — Attorneys’ Eyes Only” (AEO), restricting who can view and use the produced materials. Redact sensitive information. Before producing documents, redact personal identifiers such as Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and medical information—unless the subpoena specifically and legitimately requires unredacted copies.

Never produce documents you believe are privileged without first consulting your attorney. If in doubt, withhold the document, log it on a privilege log, and raise the issue with the requesting party.

Step 10: Produce Documents Properly

When it comes time to actually produce documents, do it right. North Carolina Rule 45(d) and Federal Rule 45 require that you:

Produce documents as kept in the usual course of business, or organize and label them to correspond to the categories listed in the subpoena. Do not dump unsorted boxes of documents on the requesting party—and do not cherry-pick only favorable materials.

or organize and label them to correspond to the categories listed in the subpoena. Do not dump unsorted boxes of documents on the requesting party—and do not cherry-pick only favorable materials. Review for completeness. Before finalizing your production, review what you have gathered against the subpoena’s requests to ensure you have been thorough. Work with your client or internal team to confirm nothing was missed.

Before finalizing your production, review what you have gathered against the subpoena’s requests to ensure you have been thorough. Work with your client or internal team to confirm nothing was missed. Don’t over-produce. Produce what is responsive to the subpoena—nothing more. Producing irrelevant materials wastes time and may inadvertently disclose sensitive information.

Produce what is responsive to the subpoena—nothing more. Producing irrelevant materials wastes time and may inadvertently disclose sensitive information. Don’t under-produce. Take your obligations seriously. Judges expect good-faith compliance from subpoena recipients. A dismissive or half-hearted response can result in sanctions or motions to compel.

Remember: responding to a subpoena is a legal obligation. Even if you feel the underlying lawsuit has nothing to do with you, the court expects full and good-faith compliance with valid subpoenas. Your attitude matters—judges do not take kindly to recipients who treat subpoenas as an inconvenience to be brushed off.

Step 11: Close It Out

After you have completed your production or testimony, take these final steps to formally close out your obligations:

Request written confirmation. Ask the requesting party or their attorney to confirm in writing that your obligations under the subpoena have been fully discharged and that no further production or testimony is required.

Ask the requesting party or their attorney to confirm in writing that your obligations under the subpoena have been fully discharged and that no further production or testimony is required. Keep your records. Retain copies of all correspondence, the subpoena itself, your objection letters (if any), production logs, privilege logs, and any agreements reached during negotiations.

Retain copies of all correspondence, the subpoena itself, your objection letters (if any), production logs, privilege logs, and any agreements reached during negotiations. Document what you produced. Maintain a clear record of exactly what documents were produced, when, and to whom. This protects you if any dispute arises later about the adequacy of your response.

Having written confirmation of discharge protects you against future claims of non-compliance and provides a clean endpoint to the matter.

Special Considerations

Federal Subpoenas (Fed. R. Civ. P. 45)

If you receive a federal subpoena, be aware of these key differences from North Carolina state practice:

14-day objection deadline. You have 14 days after service to serve written objections (compared to 10 days in NC state court).

You have 14 days after service to serve written objections (compared to 10 days in NC state court). Nationwide service. Under Rule 45(b)(2), a federal subpoena may be served anywhere in the United States—there is no requirement that service occur within the issuing state.

Under Rule 45(b)(2), a federal subpoena may be served anywhere in the United States—there is no requirement that service occur within the issuing state. 100-mile compliance rule. Despite nationwide service, a federal subpoena can only command attendance or production at a place within 100 miles of where you reside, work, or regularly transact business.

Despite nationwide service, a federal subpoena can only command attendance or production at a place within 100 miles of where you reside, work, or regularly transact business. Cost-shifting. When a court finds that a federal subpoena imposes undue burden on a non-party, it may order cost-shifting—requiring the requesting party to bear the reasonable costs of your compliance. This can be an alternative to quashing the subpoena entirely.

When a court finds that a federal subpoena imposes undue burden on a non-party, it may order cost-shifting—requiring the requesting party to bear the reasonable costs of your compliance. This can be an alternative to quashing the subpoena entirely. Disputes resolved in the compliance district. Motions to quash or modify a federal subpoena are filed in the district court where compliance is required, not necessarily where the underlying case is pending.

Out-of-State Subpoenas

If you receive a subpoena from a court in another state, it cannot simply be enforced in North Carolina without following proper domestication procedures:

UIDDA (Uniform Interstate Depositions and Discovery Act). North Carolina has adopted the UIDDA (N.C. Gen. Stat. § 1F-1 et seq.), which provides a streamlined process. The out-of-state party presents its subpoena to the clerk of court in North Carolina, who issues a local subpoena with the same terms.

North Carolina has adopted the UIDDA (N.C. Gen. Stat. § 1F-1 et seq.), which provides a streamlined process. The out-of-state party presents its subpoena to the clerk of court in North Carolina, who issues a local subpoena with the same terms. Uniform Foreign Depositions Act. In states that have not adopted the UIDDA, the older Uniform Foreign Depositions Act may apply, which can require additional procedural steps such as obtaining a commission from the originating court.

In states that have not adopted the UIDDA, the older Uniform Foreign Depositions Act may apply, which can require additional procedural steps such as obtaining a commission from the originating court. Non-uniform states. Some states have adopted neither uniform act. If a subpoena originates from or requires compliance in such a state, your attorney will need to research the specific local rules.

If an out-of-state subpoena was not properly domesticated, you may have grounds to challenge its enforceability.

Non-Party vs. Party Status

As a subpoena recipient, you are typically a non-party to the underlying lawsuit. This generally means:

You bear your own costs of compliance (the requesting party does not reimburse you unless cost-shifting is ordered)

You have the right to object on grounds of undue burden—a standard that is typically applied more protectively for non-parties than for parties to the litigation

In some circumstances, if you have a close relationship to a party in the case (e.g., a subsidiary, affiliate, or agent), the court may treat you more like a party for discovery purposes, which can affect your rights

Your attorney can help you understand how your specific relationship to the parties affects your obligations and protections.

Conclusion

Receiving a subpoena can feel overwhelming, but remember: this is a manageable process with well-defined rules and protections. The key steps are straightforward—read it carefully, calendar your deadlines, get your attorney involved, preserve your documents, and respond thoughtfully within the applicable timeframe.

Do not panic, do not ignore it, and do not try to handle a complex subpoena entirely on your own. An experienced attorney can help you navigate the process efficiently, protect your rights, and ensure you meet your legal obligations without unnecessary expense or risk.

You have rights as a subpoena recipient. Use them wisely, act in good faith, and you will get through this.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.