Alexander Passo – 40 Under Forty

A tenacious litigator who earns winning results for clients in the most difficult of situations. That’s how his peers de scribe Alexander Passo, one of the best young commercial and professional liability litigation specialists in the Chicago area. A trademark to his practice is representing clients in complex factual and legal cases that are ripe to go to trial.

Consider a case involving business fraud in which Passo had to rely upon just one text message to establish that a manager who was charged with managing and selling a property for a client never in fact tried to move the property. Instead, Passo used this single text message as evidence that the manager in stead planned to continue managing the property for his own self-interest.

Eventually, after saying that they would never settle and bringing a counterclaim, the opposing counsel called Passo the night before trial to mediate in the 11th hour before a retired judge opposing counsel had retained that day. The case settled that evening with a six-figure settlement for Passo’s client. In a similar vein, Passo represented a mother whose son was murdered and whose life insurance carrier denied the policy benefit based upon an argument her son was committing a felony at the time of the murder. This argument failed after discovery and the policy was paid.

In another case, Passo represented a client who prevailed in an employment discrimination trial, but, whose attorney tendered only a fraction of the seven-figure judgment to him based upon a lopsided contingency fee agreement. Passo successfully obtained summary judgment invalidating the fee agreement under the Rules of Professional Conduct.

Passo has represented numerous business owners in oppression and breach of fiduciary duty claims where he obtained seven-figure settlements – including a successful appeal of the removal of a general partner of a Caribbean hotel by limited partners. He has also represented a medical coding and billing provider clients in several multi-million-dollar breach-of-contract suits against hospitals and medical providers who failed to pay Passo’s clients for the services they provided. Counter claims were filed by the medical providers. After discovery, the providers ultimately settled and paid.

“Alex is the unique type of litigator who combines fierce advocacy, intense preparation and grace toward opposing counsel,” said Robert Held of Chicago’s Held Law Offices.

Janet Wagner, principal of Chuhak & Tecson, said that Passo is skilled in handling both the legal and emotional aspects of his cases, serving as a calming influence while also being a dedicate advocate for his clients. Wagner said. “He brings a depth to his work that informs the structure of his advice to his clients and his approach to resolution, whether through litigation, negotiation or other dispute resolution forums.”