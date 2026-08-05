ARTICLE
5 August 2026

Walkup Launches Trial Skills Lab: Practical Training For Plaintiff Trial Lawyers

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Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger

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For more than six decades, our personal injury attorneys have successfully represented injured people in both state and federal courts, before arbitration hearing boards and in mediation and settlement conferences. In the process, we have helped establish new law and used personal injury litigation to compel corporations to produce safer products. As leaders in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death litigation, our attorneys have helped shape personal injury law, while securing millions of dollars in financial compensation for injured clients.
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The Walkup Trial Skills Lab offers free continuing legal education activities for experienced plaintiff-side attorneys practicing in California. Sessions are led by senior partners and veteran trial lawyers at Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger, drawing on decades of courtroom experience in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and medical negligence litigation. Each one-hour program is designed to qualify for 1.0 hour of California General MCLE credit upon completion.
United States California Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger
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The Walkup Trial Skills Lab offers free continuing legal education activities for experienced plaintiff-side attorneys practicing in California. Sessions are led by senior partners and veteran trial lawyers at Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger, drawing on decades of courtroom experience in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and medical negligence litigation. Each one-hour program is designed to qualify for 1.0 hour of California General MCLE credit upon completion.

Visit www.TrialSkills.com to learn more about the program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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