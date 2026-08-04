U.S. District Court For The Eastern District Of Michigan Enters Judgment In Favor Of Ascion, LLC

After nearly five years of contentious international arbitration, a Michigan-based manufacturer of adjustable bed bases and mattresses secured a substantial monetary judgment against its Taiwan-based supplier and the supplier's parent company. The case involved complex evidence, intricate legal issues, and Mandarin translation of documents and testimony, ultimately resulting in the confirmation of multiple arbitration awards by a federal district court.

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Dickinson Wright is pleased to announce that on July 30, 2026, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan entered judgment in favor of the firm’s client, Ascion, LLC, dba Reverie in the amount of $48,590,006.67, following confirmation of three arbitration awards in Reverie’s favor. Reverie, headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, manufactures technologically advanced adjustable bed bases, mattresses, and related products.

In June 2021, Reverie filed an international arbitration proceeding against its Taiwan-based supplier, Optima Healthcare, Inc., before the American Arbitration Association/International Centre for Dispute Resolution.

After almost five years of contentious litigation, the Arbitrator issued two partial final awards and a final award, all in Reverie’s favor. In addition to the substantial monetary award, the Arbitrator determined that Optima Healthcare, Inc.’s parent, Compucase Enterprise Co., Ltd., is contractually liable for the amounts awarded as an affiliate under the language of their long-term supply agreement. The United States District Court confirmed the awards and their findings by the Arbitrator, expressly reserving and leaving open the issue of enforcement against Compucase for future proceedings. Reverie anticipates additional collection and enforcement proceedings now that these awards and their findings were fully confirmed by the Eastern District of Michigan, which also denied Optima’s motion for partial vacatur of the awards.

“The court’s full confirmation of the arbitration awards and entry of judgment in the amount of $48,590,006.67 is an appropriate vindication for Reverie. This case lasted over five years and involved complex evidence, intricate legal issues, and the Mandarin translation of documents and testimony. The Arbitrator carefully reviewed the evidence and issued more than 300 pages of awards. The large award compensated Reverie for its losses, recognized the severity of the commercial harm Reverie suffered, and correctly determined the liability of Optima’s parent affiliate Compucase,” said Kevin A. Fanning, lead counsel and Member at Dickinson Wright. “We hope this result encourages businesses that have sustained substantial commercial damages due to the nonperformance of their commercial contracts to pursue their claims vigorously, regardless of the complexity of the claims, and irrespective of the time and resources required to resolve them.”

Reverie was represented by Kevin A. Fanning of Dickinson Wright.

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