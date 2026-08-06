Asia Pacific Litigation Risks: Class Actions And Consumer Trends

Class actions are increasingly serving as the point at which legal, regulatory, operational and reputational risks converge.

Across Asia-Pacific (APAC), a single incident can trigger investigations, follow-on claims, stakeholder scrutiny and cross-border exposure. Organisations that respond most effectively are those that treat class action risk as part of a broader enterprise risk framework.

Australia's experience illustrates the pace of change. The country's first 500 class actions took 25 years to emerge. The next 500 were filed in just eight years.

Drawing on insights from our recent APAC webinar series, we explore the trends businesses should be watching across the region.

1. Collective litigation is accelerating across Asia and Australia

While the maturity of class action regimes varies across jurisdictions, the direction of travel is consistent. Collective litigation is accelerating across Asia-Pacific and the risks it presents to businesses are becoming more significant across sectors and markets.

Australia

Australia remains one of the world's most active class action markets. Since the regime was introduced in 1992, approximately 1,000 class actions have been filed, with the first 500 taking 25 years and the next 500 filed in just eight years. Litigation funding, contingency fee arrangements in Victoria and an increasingly sophisticated plaintiff bar continue to support activity.

Japan

Japan presents a lower litigation risk profile than Australia, but it should not be overlooked in regional risk assessments. While Japan does not have a statutory opt-out class action regime and its collective redress system remains more constrained, plaintiff firms are becoming more sophisticated, consumer awareness is increasing and litigation funding is emerging in certain forms of group litigation.

You can't cross Japan off your list anymore. That may have been true ten years ago, but it is not true today." Christopher Clay Partner, Tokyo

Thailand

Thailand is emerging as one of the region's most significant class action markets, driven by sustained growth in filings and increasing claimant sophistication. Its regime applies across a broad range of claims, including consumer protection, environmental disputes, labour matters, product liability and securities misconduct. Public awareness is increasing and claimants are becoming more confident in using collective redress mechanisms.

Thailand's trajectory is also being shaped by recent procedural and economic developments. A provision allowing courts to award plaintiff lawyers up to 30% of the judgment amount has strengthened the commercial incentives underpinning class litigation. At the same time, new practice directions are intended to bring certified class actions to first-instance resolution within approximately 18 months, increasing pressure on defendants to assess risk and coordinate their response at an early stage. Together, these developments suggest Thailand's class action market is not only expanding, but becoming increasingly sophisticated and commercially driven.

Irrespective of sector or industry, class action risk is consistently seen as a top five risk for corporates operating in our market.” Ante Golem Partner, Perth

2. Regulatory investigations increasingly drive litigation exposure

One of the clearest themes emerging across APAC is the growing connection between regulatory enforcement and private litigation.

In Australia, regulators are increasingly active across consumer protection, financial services, competition and emerging risk areas. Regulatory investigations frequently run alongside class actions or provide a foundation for subsequent claims.

In Japan, regulatory enforcement remains the primary consumer protection mechanism. Findings made by regulators may be shared with organisations that have standing to pursue collective redress, creating litigation exposure that businesses may not always anticipate.

In Thailand, regulatory findings are increasingly providing the evidentiary foundation for private class actions, particularly in securities and consumer matters. In practice, regulatory intervention often acts as a trigger or accelerant for litigation.

For businesses, regulatory engagement and litigation strategy can no longer be viewed as separate workstreams. Increasingly, they form part of the same risk-management challenge.

3. Class actions are becoming multi-front risk events

As class action frameworks mature across the region, the challenge is often not where a claim starts, but how quickly it expands.

A class action can rapidly draw in regulators, investors, media, customers and counterparties, creating pressure well beyond the courtroom. Product liability disputes, securities claims, ESG matters and consumer actions increasingly generate scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. Corporate structures can also influence exposure, with claims in some circumstances extending beyond the jurisdiction in which the underlying events occurred.

The organisations that respond most effectively are those that identify cross-border exposure early and coordinate their response across all relevant jurisdictions. Regulatory investigations, whistleblower activity, media scrutiny and stakeholder concerns are often early indicators that broader litigation risk may be developing.

Differences in disclosure obligations, privilege rules and evidentiary requirements can also create significant complexity in parallel proceedings, making early coordination particularly important.

When you receive those [court] papers, you need an adviser who thinks more broadly, not just about the court case, but about regulatory issues, reputational risk and group risk." Jedsarit Sahussarungsi (Tan) Of Counsel, Bangkok

4. Consumer claims are evolving beyond traditional disputes

Consumer class actions are expanding beyond defective products and traditional consumer protection issues.

In Australia, class actions have broadened to include privacy-related claims, employment issues, environmental matters and ESG-related disputes. Consumer claims now account for approximately a quarter of all filings and continue to grow.

Across Southeast Asia, regulators are also playing an increasingly prominent role. In jurisdictions where formal class action mechanisms remain limited or underdeveloped, regulatory enforcement is often filling the gap and creating new pathways for collective redress.

As a result, businesses should view consumer complaints, regulatory investigations and potential class actions as interconnected risks rather than isolated events.

5. Data, AI and ESG are the next frontier

The next wave of class action risk is likely to emerge from areas where a single issue can affect a large group of people simultaneously.

Across APAC, data privacy, artificial intelligence (AI) and ESG-related claims are expected to become increasingly important areas of focus. Australia continues to see developments in privacy and data-related litigation, while Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act provides a framework capable of supporting future collective claims.

AI presents a similar risk profile. Where a single technology, model or decision-making process affects large groups of inpiduals, the characteristics align naturally with collective litigation mechanisms.

Environmental and ESG-related claims are also expected to remain a significant source of exposure across a number of APAC jurisdictions. Greenwashing is also emerging as an area of increasing scrutiny, with regulatory and litigation risks arising where public sustainability commitments cannot be supported by underlying evidence.

What boards and general counsel should be asking now

Organisations that build coordinated, cross-border response capabilities will be better positioned to navigate an environment where a local issue can quickly become a regional challenge. The most effective organisations will recognise class actions not as isolated legal proceedings, but as broader enterprise risk events requiring coordinated legal, regulatory and operational responses.

The key questions to be asking now:

Do we have a clear understanding of our litigation exposure across every APAC jurisdiction in which we operate?

Are our regulatory engagement and litigation strategies aligned?

If a significant incident arose tomorrow, could we activate a coordinated cross-border response immediately?

Have we assessed how our corporate structure could affect litigation exposure across jurisdictions?

Are data privacy, AI and ESG risks incorporated into our litigation risk assessments?

Are we engaging proactively with regulators, or only once an issue has emerged?

We extend our thanks to Ante Golem, Aoife Xuereb, Warathorn Wongsawangsiri, Christopher Clay, Kate Cahill, Jedsarit Sahussarungsi, Glenn Kembrey, Ruth Overington, Pariyapol Kamolsilp and Michael McErlaine for sharing their expertise across APAC.