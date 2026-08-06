Appellate Algebra Alert!

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When facing the need to petition the 9th Circuit for a discretionary interlocutory appeal in federal court, understanding the procedural requirements becomes critical. This column examines the specific rules governing appeals by permission, including petitions under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure rule 23(f) for class-action certification orders, and explores the intricacies of Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure rule 5.
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Assume you’re in federal court and you decide you need to petition the 9th Circuit for a discretionary interlocutory appeal of some sort. For example, this could be a petition under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure rule 23(f) to appeal an order granting or denying class-action certification. Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure rule 5 sets forth the procedures governing such an “Appeal by Permission.”
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