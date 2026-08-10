Michael A Kelly & Doris Cheng Honored In 2026 Super Lawyers, Top 10 And Top 5 Personal Injury Lists

Mike Kelly and Doris Cheng are part of a coordinated team of senior Walkup lawyers whose collective credentials reflect decades of trial excellence. The group includes Fellows of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers, three past presidents of the San Francisco ABOTA chapter, multiple SFTLA Trial Lawyer of the Year honorees, and adjunct faculty at USF Law, Berkeley Law, and UC Law San Francisco.

For more than six decades, our personal injury attorneys have successfully represented injured people in both state and federal courts, before arbitration hearing boards and in mediation and settlement conferences. In the process, we have helped establish new law and used personal injury litigation to compel corporations to produce safer products. As leaders in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death litigation, our attorneys have helped shape personal injury law, while securing millions of dollars in financial compensation for injured clients.

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Mike Kelly & Doris Cheng: Leaders in Complex Trial Litigation

Mike Kelly and Doris Cheng are part of a coordinated team of senior Walkup lawyers whose collective credentials reflect decades of trial excellence.

The group includes Fellows of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers, three past presidents of the San Francisco ABOTA chapter, multiple SFTLA Trial Lawyer of the Year honorees, and adjunct faculty at USF Law, Berkeley Law, and UC Law San Francisco.

Team members hold leadership roles in some of the nation’s most complex litigation, including the Depo-Provera JCCP, Paraquat MDL and JCCP, Social Media MDL, and Uber Sexual Assault MDL.

Together, they stand ready to evaluate and prosecute challenging cases—especially those with the potential to create meaningful change in their clients’ lives and improve public safety.

As a group, Walkup’s lawyers reflect a shared commitment shaped by mentors, colleagues, and the broader California trial bar.

They approach every case with diligence, integrity, and energy, guided by a deep respect for the jury system. Their trial style is clear, visual, and disciplined—designed to engage rather than overwhelm, and to inform without talking down.

They focus on what matters, present evidence with purpose, and trust jurors to do their job.

While their goal is always to win, they measure success not only by verdicts, but by the credibility they earn in the courtroom and the value they bring to the jurors’ experience.

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