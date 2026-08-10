Your Contractor Has Insurance. That Doesn’t Mean You’re Covered.

Logging is hard, physical, dangerous work. It runs through heat, dust, mud, steep ground, mechanical breakdowns, fire restrictions, and narrow margins. Loggers know how to fall timber, run heavy equipment, build roads, move logs, and keep a job going.

Most loggers do not enter the industry wanting to review insurance endorsements. Honestly, neither did the mill, timber purchaser, forestland owner, investment manager, or consulting forester hiring them. Insurance can be boring unless you are a risk manager or lawyer. In the real world of the forest industry, a contractor provides a certificate. Someone checks the box. The equipment rolls.

A hiring company may be relying on insurance protection that does not exist, though, unless someone who understands insurance reviews the paperwork before the work starts. A certificate of insurance does not establish that the contractor’s policy covers the risk the hiring company intends to transfer. The gap often stays hidden until a machine starts a fire, a truck damages a bridge, timber is cut across a boundary, a culvert fails, or an owner-operator suffers a serious injury. Then everyone starts reading. Sometimes the contract says one thing, the certificate says another, and the policy says something else entirely.

Here is what to check before starting up the skidder.

Start with the right company name

Forest products businesses often operate through related entities. One may own the land, another may purchase the timber, and another may operate the mill. They may share a logo, office, employees, and management. Legally, they remain separate.

If one entity signs the contractor agreement but another appears on the certificate or endorsement, the intended protection may not exist. The same problem arises when someone uses a trade name instead of the full legal name.

Before work begins, compare the contractor agreement, certificate, and additional insured endorsement. The entity facing the exposure needs to appear in the right places.

A certificate is not an endorsement

A certificate shows that a policy existed when the certificate was issued. It does not amend the policy, create coverage, or make the hiring company an additional insured. Additional insured status depends on the policy language or an endorsement issued by the insurer.

Request both the certificate and the endorsement. Confirm that each names the correct company. For higher risk work, ask the broker to confirm in writing that the policy applies to the operations the contractor will perform. “Logging operations” says more than “general contracting.” “Timber hauling” says more than “transportation.”

The contract cannot create insurance that does not exist

A contractor agreement may require $5 million, $10 million, or even $50 million in coverage. Large numbers look protective, but they are meaningless if local contractors cannot actually buy those limits.

An unattainable coverage requirement tends to produce one of two results. The requirement gets ignored, or someone provides a certificate that appears adequate until the policy is examined. Neither protects the hiring company.

The requirement needs to fit the work. Brush clearing near a mill does not present the same risk as mechanized logging on federal timberland during fire season. Equipment, terrain, season, nearby structures, subcontractors, timber value, and potential loss severity all affect the analysis.

The goal is coverage that fits the work, not the largest number that fits in the form.

Indemnity is not insurance

An indemnity clause is the contractor’s promise to take responsibility for specified claims. Insurance is the financial resource expected to support that promise. The two need to align.

A broad indemnity clause does not turn an excluded loss into a covered one. A contractor may agree to pay for wildfire suppression, timber trespass, site damage, or an injured worker’s claim. If the policy excludes the loss, the promise rests on the contractor’s assets.

For a small operator, that may mean one truck, one processor, financed equipment, and limited cash. A major loss can ruin that contractor and still leave the hiring company without applicable insurance or a practical source of recovery. Everyone involved loses in that situation.

Clear documents cannot prevent every accident. They can reduce the uncertainty that follows one. Who is responsible? What insurance supports that responsibility? What happens when coverage is unavailable? Who carries the remaining risk?

Those questions belong in the agreement before the equipment enters the woods.

Forest work has unusual coverage gaps

Standard policies often exclude or limit the forestry losses most capable of producing a serious claim. Gaps can involve wildfire suppression costs, standing timber, cutting outside the harvest boundary, road or culvert damage, property in the contractor’s care or control, subcontractor claims, and injuries involving sole proprietors who have exempted themselves from workers’ compensation.

Wildfire risk is especially difficult. A contractor may accept responsibility for suppression costs or timber damage while the policy excludes the loss. The hiring company may believe the risk moved downstream when it did not.

Finding the exclusion is only the first step. The practical question is what the business will do about it. The answer may involve additional coverage, a narrower scope, a different contractor, stronger operational controls, or an express allocation of retained risk. Sometimes the parties simply need to acknowledge that an exposure cannot be transferred.

Sole proprietors create a related issue. A logger may legally elect an exemption from workers’ compensation while the contract assumes every contractor carries it. A separate, plain language acknowledgment can confirm the exemption and agreed allocation before work begins.

The documents need to work together

The contractor agreement cannot be reviewed in isolation. Read the upstream timber sale, land management, or government contract alongside the downstream agreement, certificate, endorsement, available limits, and actual scope of work.

If a timber purchaser accepts wildfire responsibility in a federal contract but the logger’s policy excludes the relevant damage, the risk remains. If the landowning entity is missing from the indemnityor endorsement, the wrong company may have protection. If the agreement requires insurance no local logger can buy, the form is not doing useful work.

The value lies in finding breaks in that chain before they become litigation and giving the business practical options. The answer may be a revised endorsement, narrower indemnity, better contractor intake process, or a conscious decision to retain the risk. It rarely comes from adding three more pages of boilerplate.

Legal review needs to help the work proceed

The last thing anyone wants is a lawyer looking over their shoulder. They expect delay, expense, redlines, and someone explaining why the deal cannot be done. That reaction is understandable.Legal review loses value when it treats every theoretical risk as a reason to stop.

Effective legal review starts with the operation. It identifies the risks capable of producing a serious loss and helps the parties complete the project without unnecessary surprises.

For the hiring company, the objective is not more paper. It is confidence that the right entity has the right endorsement, the limits are attainable, the agreement allocates the real risks, and the certificate does not create a false sense of protection. Correctly prepared paperwork disappears into the background and stays there.

This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Forestry law is fact-specific, and readers should consult qualified legal counsel regarding their individual circumstances.