Inside The Strategy 2 Mintz Attorneys Used To Strike A Mass. Rent Control Initiative From The November Ballot

Legal experts from Mintz successfully challenged a Massachusetts rent control ballot initiative by arguing that its religious exemption violated the state constitution. The case hinged on a rarely litigated provision of Article 48, making it a unique constitutional challenge with significant implications for future ballot initiatives.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

Article Insights

Elissa Flynn-Poppey’s articles from Mintz are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Mintz are most popular: within Strategy and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Elissa Flynn-Poppey and Edmund Daley discussed with Law.com the legal strategy behind their successful challenge to a proposed Massachusetts rent control ballot initiative. Their argument that the measure's religious exemption violated Article 48 of the Massachusetts Constitution ultimately led to the initiative's removal from the November 2026 ballot.

Reflecting on a key aspect of the case, Elissa said, “There's not a lot of case law on that exemption, so that's actually one thing that makes this case even more unique.” She added, “By the petitioners adding that exemption, the initiative petition really got it into the purview of Article 48.

Discussing the firm's broader approach to ballot initiative challenges, Ed said, “It's a ton of fun when these cases come in and it's something brand new, a petition you've never seen before. Then we have to go back through our checklist of where are the excluded matters, where are they hiding in this petition, and decide how to address them.”

Source

Law.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.