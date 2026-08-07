Growing Concerns About Potential Limits On Eaton Fire Victims’ Right To Full Recovery

For Eaton fire victims who lost homes, businesses, and possessions in the Eaton Fire, a new report published by the Pasadena Star-News is raising concerns that SCE and PG&E may be lobbying for legislation to limit wildfire victims’ ability to obtain full compensation from investor-owned utilities found responsible for catastrophic fires.

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For Eaton fire victims who lost homes, businesses, and possessions in the Eaton Fire, a new report published by the Pasadena Star-News is raising concerns that SCE and PG&E may be lobbying for legislation to limit wildfire victims’ ability to obtain full compensation from investor-owned utilities found responsible for catastrophic fires.

Wildfire survivors, community advocates and legal organizations gathered in Pasadena to urge Governor Gavin Newsom to oppose any proposal which would reduce the legal rights of wildfire victims or shield utilities from full accountability. Survivors voiced concern that changing the law after the fact would leave thousands of families paying for a disaster they did not cause.

Survivors continue to face consequences 17 months after the Eaton Fire. Many victims remain displaced, continuing to pay their mortgages on destroyed homes, hoping for the opportunity to recover what they have lost.

While no legislation has been enacted, survivors are concerned that any effort to cap damages will shift the financial burden onto innocent homeowners and taxpayers.

As part of its advocacy efforts, Every Fire Survivor’s Network (EFSN) gathered wildfire survivors and community leaders in Altadena to launch DearNewsom.org, a statewide campaign calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to publicly commit to protecting, not limiting, the legal rights of wildfire survivors.

Fire victims should not have the rules changed after they’ve already lost everything.

“Families who lost everything in the Eaton Fire deserve to be made whole under California law, not asked to settle for less because it’s more convenient for the utility responsible for their losses, said Walkup Shareholder Michael A. Kelly. “If a company is legally responsible for destroying homes and communities, the focus should be on fully compensating victims, not changing the rules after the fact. Our clients have waited long enough, and we will continue fighting to ensure they receive the full compensation the law provides,” said Kelly.

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