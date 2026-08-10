Ninth Circuit Again Applies Effective Vindication Doctrine In Finding ERISA Plan Arbitration Clause Unenforceable

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has once again invoked the effective vindication doctrine to strike down an ERISA plan arbitration clause, ruling that provisions preventing representative actions and plan-wide relief violate participants' substantive rights under federal law. This decision adds to a growing body of federal appellate precedent challenging the enforceability of arbitration clauses in 401(k) plans, raising critical questions about how plan sponsors should structure dispute resolution mechan

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On July 30, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit once again applied the judicially created “effective vindication doctrine”1 and held that an arbitration clause in a 401(k) plan document was unenforceable because it required the plaintiff-participant to waive substantive rights and remedies under ERISA. In Pover v. Capital Group Companies,2 a split panel3 of the Ninth Circuit held that the arbitration clause in the company’s 401(k) plan4 violated the effective vindication doctrine because, like the arbitration clause in Platt v. Sodexo, 148 F.4th 709 (9th Cir. 2025), it precluded the plaintiff “from bringing claims in a representative capacity on the Plan’s behalf” and “from obtaining the plan-wide relief available under [ERISA] § 409(a).”5

Panel Majority’s Decision

The Ninth Circuit majority explained that the arbitration clause was unenforceable because it only permitted participants to obtain individualized relief in arbitration rather than plan-wide relief. The company argued that the arbitration clause and its limitation on remedies were enforceable under the Supreme Court’s 2008 decision LaRue v. DeWolff, Boberg & Assocs., Inc. 552 U.S. 248 (2008) because it permitted the plaintiff “to recover only those monetary losses suffered by her individual account, plus other appropriate equitable relief.” The panel majority disagreed. The panel emphasized that the company’s interpretation of LaRue rests on the fiction that because Pover seeks relief related to a defined contribution plan, § 502(a)(2) authorizes her to pursue only her individualized pro rata share of monetary recovery owed to the Plan while simultaneously obtaining equitable relief that would affect the entire Plan. ERISA does not allow a court or arbitral forum to slice and dice individual plan participants’ and beneficiaries’ injuries resulting from mismanagement by fiduciaries in the way that [the company] suggests. Nor do § 409(a) or § 502(a)(2) differentiate between monetary and equitable relief in a way that can be reconciled with [the company’s] proposed approach. (internal citations omitted).

Accordingly, the panel majority agreed with the district court that the plan’s arbitration clause was unenforceable because its “representative-action waiver prevents Pover from enforcing her substantive rights under ERISA because her breach-of-fiduciary-duty claims can only be brought in a representative capacity.”

Dissenting Opinion

Judge Van Dyke dissented on two primary grounds. First, with respect to the enforceability of the arbitration clause, he argued that the arbitration clause’s prohibition against “class, collective or representative” lawsuits did not include principal-agent representative suits under ERISA section 502(a)(2), which are brought on behalf of the plan (“a wholly different entity separate from the plaintiff”). Relying on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Viking River Cruises, Inc. v. Moriana, 596 U.S. 639, 648 (2022), which differentiated among the categories of “representative” suits in arbitration, Judge Van Dyke explained that a “contextual reading” of the arbitration clause’s class-action waiver confirmed that the reference to representative suits meant “collective-action representative suits (like class actions) rather than principal-agent representative suits on behalf of the Plan.” He also found that the plaintiff’s expansive interpretation of the term “representative” would render the arbitration clause meaningless because it would prohibit a participant from asserting any claim under ERISA Section 502(a)(2). Judge Van Dyke also disagreed with the majority that Platt controlled the outcome, noting that the arbitration clauses at issue in each case were different and emphasizing that “Platt appears to be nothing but a fact-bound decision with essentially no analysis.”

Judge Van Dyke further explained he believed the majority erred by addressing the enforceability of the arbitration clause because the clause included specific delegation language that was “clear and unmistakable” evidence under Ninth Circuit law that the Plan had delegated threshold arbitrability questions to the arbitrator. The majority declined to address this argument because the company failed to raise it before the district court—and thus waived the argument. Judge Van Dyke argued that, because arbitrability “falls within [the Ninth Circuit’s] recognized waiver exceptions,” the Court should have deferred the question of arbitrability to the arbitrator.

Federal Appellate Court Landscape

The table below lists the eight federal appellate courts that have applied the effective vindication doctrine in holding that an ERISA plan arbitration clause was unenforceable.

Appellate Court Ruling Aspect of Clause Implicating Effective Vindication Doctrine Second Circuit Cedeno v. Sasson,

100 F.4th 386 (2d Cir. 2024) Provision precluding participants asserting claims in a representative capacity and seeking plan-wide monetary or equitable relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Duke v. Luxottica U.S. Holdings Corp.,

167 F.4th 16 (2d Cir. 2026) Provision precluding participants asserting claims in a representative capacity and seeking plan-wide relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Third Circuit Henry v. Wilmington Tr.,

72 F.4th 499 (3d Cir. 2023) Provision precluding participants from seeking plan-wide monetary or equitable relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Fifth Circuit Parrott v. Int’l Bancshares Corp.,

167 F.4th 728 (5th Cir. 2026) Provision precluding participants asserting claims in a representative capacity and seeking plan-wide monetary relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Sixth Circuit Parker v. Tenneco, Inc.,

114 F.4th 786 (6th Cir. 2024) Provision precluding participants asserting claims in a representative capacity and seeking plan-wide monetary relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Seventh Circuit Smith v. Bd. of Dirs. of Triad Mfg.,

13 F.4th 613 (7th Cir. 2021) Provision precluding participants from seeking plan-wide equitable relief (i.e., removal of a plan fiduciary) under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Ninth Circuit Platt v. Sodexo, S.A.,

148 F.4th 709 (9th Cir. 2025) Provision precluding participants from asserting claims in a representative capacity and seeking plan-wide monetary or equitable relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Pover v. Capital Group Cos.,

-- F.4th --, 2026 WL 2196257

(9th Cir., July 30, 2026) Provision precluding participants from asserting claims in a representative capacity and seeking plan-wide monetary relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Tenth Circuit Harrison v. Envision Mgmt. Holding, Inc.,

59 F.4th 1090 (10th Cir. 2023) Provision precluding participants from seeking a “number of” plan-wide remedies under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Eleventh Circuit Williams v. Shapiro,

161 F.4th 1313 (11th Cir. 2025) Provision precluding participants from seeking plan-wide monetary or equitable relief under ERISA §§ 502(a)(2) and 409(a). Post-litigation amendment to allow for plan-wide equitable relief did not cure the issue.

Takeaways for Plan Sponsors

Eight federal appellate courts—some multiple times—have applied the effective vindication doctrine to invalidate arbitration clauses in ERISA plan documents that precluded representative actions and/or did not permit plan-wide relief (equitable or monetary). Because the Supreme Court has so far declined requests to review ERISA plan arbitration decisions, plan sponsors should continue to carefully evaluate the propriety and enforceability of any existing or prospective plan arbitration clauses. As shown in Pover, the exact wording of a plan arbitration clause—including the intended meaning of the word “representative”—can have a material impact on the scope and enforceability of the entire arbitration clause (and any incorporated class-action waiver).

Pover is also a reminder that, when enforcing an arbitration clause, it is important to raise all potential arguments supporting arbitrability in the district court, including the threshold argument that the arbitration clause delegates the question of arbitrability to the arbitrator. The majority in Pover did not address the company’s delegation argument because the company raised it for the first time on appeal.

Notwithstanding the growing weight of authority refusing to enforce plan arbitration clauses in ERISA class actions, it still remains to be seen how courts would view a carefully crafted plan arbitration clause that (i) delegates the question of arbitrability to the arbitrator, and (ii) does not include the recurring plan language in the court rulings to date precluding representative actions or plan-wide relief. As we explained in a prior Legal Update about another federal appellate court ruling, however, many plan sponsors may not find appealing the prospect of an individual arbitration for plan-wide monetary relief with respect to alleged excessive administrative fees, imprudent investment options, or forfeitures. In that scenario, many of the benefits of arbitration, including speed, efficiency, and reduced costs, may be negated by the plan-wide nature of the claims and the limited ability to challenge on appeal an even plainly erroneous (and potentially substantial) arbitration award.

Another open question is whether arbitration language implicating the effective vindication doctrine is severable (i.e., the rest of the arbitration clause can be enforced without it). In Pover, the Ninth Circuit did not need to address the issue because the arbitration clause’s class-action waiver expressly stated that it was not severable.6

Footnotes

1 Although the U.S. Supreme Court has never actually applied the effective vindication doctrine to invalidate an arbitration agreement, it has explained that the doctrine “invalidates arbitration provisions that prospectively waive a party’s right to pursue statutory remedies.” Am. Express Co. v. Italian Colors Rest., 570 U.S. 228, 235 (2013) (internal quotation omitted) (explaining that the key question is whether “the prospective litigant effectively may vindicate its statutory cause of action in the arbitral forum”).

2 Pover v. Capital Group Cos.,-- F.4th --, 2026 WL 2196257 (9th Cir., July 30, 2026).

3 The Ninth Circuit panel included Judges Jacqueline H. Nguyen and Danielle J. Forrest (majority) and Lawrence Van Dyke (dissent).

4 The challenged arbitration clause required that “[a]ny claim, controversy or alleged breach or violation of law that arises out of or relates in any way to the Plan or a claimant’s participation in the Plan and seeks a remedy, ruling or judgment of any kind against the Plan” must be resolved in arbitration. It further provided that:

A Participant, former Participant, or Beneficiary must bring any dispute in arbitration on an individual basis only, and not on a class, collective or representative basis and must waive the right to commence, be a party to, or be an actual or putative class member of any class, collective, or representative action arising out of or relating to the Plan, including, but not limited to, any claims related to the Plan.

5 ERISA § 409 provides that a plan fiduciary “who breaches any of the responsibilities, obligations, or duties imposed upon fiduciaries by this subchapter shall be personally make good to such plan any losses to the plan resulting from each such breach, and to restore to such plan any profits of such fiduciary which have been made through use of assets of the plan by the fiduciary, and shall be subject to such other equitable or remedial relief as the court may deem appropriate, including removal of such fiduciary.”

6 The waiver provision stated that if it “is found to be unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, then any claim on a class, collective, or representative basis shall be filed and adjudicated in a court of competent jurisdiction, and not in arbitration.”

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