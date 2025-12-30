Where's My MOIC? The Value Creation Officer

Amidst private equity's shifting paradigms, success increasingly relies upon unwavering focus and relentless execution against identified value creation levers. Historical value levers like organizational optimization and redesign, footprint and network rationalization, and performance and process improvement, remain necessary arrows in the quiver; but there is a larger opportunity for private equity sponsors to unlock even more value by modernizing the organizational constructs used to pursue value creation at speed.

Most recently, the rise of the Transformation Management Office (TMO) and the appointment of a designated TMO Leader advanced portfolio companies' pursuit of value creation. But even this model has its limitations and can sometimes fail to deliver Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC) in line with sponsor expectations. While sources suggest that transformations have failure rates exceeding 70%1, the TMO remains the most prevalent construct for delivering value across business and functional lines.

Reflecting on the successes and shortcomings of the Transformation Management Office, we suggest that there may be a better way. In fact, historical performance creates a compelling case for a dedicated Value Creation Officer (VCO) within a portfolio company's leadership levels.

Structure Dictates Function

As true in business as it is in science, structure dictates function. While Transformation Management Offices are defined to unlock value through combinations of growth strategies, working capital improvement, cost reduction and avoidance, and digital modernization, application of TMOs in private equity environments has its limitations. A modified approach adapted to the needs of portfolio companies may help companies reach their full potential more quickly.

From a structural perspective, TMOs often operate programmatically, addressing an identified set of initiatives on an agreed upon workplan. For some organizations, this level of structure, rigor, and sequencing is necessary and beneficial. However, whereas TMOs often evolve into a supercharged execution engine, the private equity landscape increasingly demands a more adaptive model that allows for greater agility and a maniacal focus on MOIC.

Second, TMO leadership roles often experience varying levels of support and conviction from their C-Suite colleagues. While transformation requires close alignment with CFO and COO agendas in particular, neither the CFO nor COO is uniquely focused on value creation as its singular priority; both may have interests that compete or conflict with transformation priorities.

The Value Creation Officer

Defined correctly, the Value Creation Officer resembles an experienced operator with a singular focus on value realization. Unlike traditional transformation roles that emphasize process coordination and execution, the VCO operates as the primary architect of value creation with direct accountability for MOIC improvement. It complements the CFO and COO agendas by delivering material financial and operational improvements while also mitigating structural gaps in C-Suite accountability by providing dedicated leadership for systematic value realization. Whereas the CFO and COO operate their respective functions, the VCO enables both to accelerate change.

Several defining characteristics distinguish the Value Creation Officer from its predecessor roles:

Primary focus on value creation and frequent (re)calibration toward a company's highest potential opportunities (as measured by MOIC)

Board and CEO-level sponsorship provides sufficient support to quickly cut through red tape and navigate organizational resistance

Close partnership and complementary support for other C-Suite members

Elevated expectations of disruption and change tolerance are known and accepted

Decision-making authority enabled by P&L responsibility and direct reports and/or ability to create functions as needed

Common C-Suite interactions and complementary activities of the VCO are shown below:

Ongoing Value Realization with Future-Focused Transformation

With a clear mandate to deliver immediate impact, the Value Creation Officer is also responsible for reimagining historical ways of working and introducing new technological advancements. None of these is more important in today's dynamic environment than artificial intelligence. AI holds the promise of automating and simplifying complex workflows, generating internal and external insights, identifying competitive or market opportunities, and fundamentally reinventing how we work. It needs to be a crucible capability both in theory and in practice of the Value Creation Officer.

AI transformation requires sophisticated management that combines technical implementation expertise with business model innovation and organizational change management. The VCO will possess essential capabilities for technical value realization, cross-functional coordination, and systematic performance measurement linking technology implementations to business value creation.

Additionally, the VCO is someone who thinks big and actively pursues transformative AI use cases. According to a 2025 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology2, 95% of AI pilots fail in part because they "lean on generic tools... [and] are stuck in high-adoption, low- transformation mode." Those that are successful, the article argues, are designed for friction and are embedded into high-value workflows. The Value Creation Officer is perfectly positioned to drive this change.

Core VCO Functions

While VCO functions should be adapted to the specific needs of each individual company, most companies share at least some common needs. These can be used as a starting point when defining the VCO role:

Value Opportunity Identification and Quantification

Assess value creation potential across business dimensions

Utilize AI-driven analytics to identify new or emerging value opportunities

Quantify MOIC impact for all value creation initiatives

Value Capture Architecture

Design and implement value realization mechanisms

Prioritize, calibrate, and recalibrate opportunities within a dynamic roadmap

Assign top-down ownership and mandates for selected value creation opportunities

Coordinate across business and functional lines to ensure operational changes translate to anticipated financial improvements

Integrate technology initiatives with business and operating model innovation

Performance Accountability and Measurement

Own MOIC measurement and realization throughout the holding period

Implement leading and lagging indicators that predict value creation outcomes

Incorporate leading and lagging indicators into recurring reporting mechanisms

Balance sustainable value creation vs. short-term performance improvements

Investment Thesis Bridge

Communicate business performance and value creation progress to sponsors, balancing both operational realities and sponsor return expectations

Own portfolio company performance optimization

VCO vs. CTO

The VCO and CTO each have key, but different roles in executing a transformation.

Getting Off the Starting Line

If your company is one of the many that would benefit from the introduction of a Value Creation Officer, we recommend the following approach:

While the real benefit comes through execution of a defined value creation program, this approach provides a proven methodology that can serve as a starting point for your company.

The Strategic Imperative

The VCO role reflects private equity's recognition that sustainable returns increasingly depend on systematic operational improvements. As competition intensifies and exit multiples face pressure, the ability to identify and capture value through dedicated leadership becomes the primary differentiator between successful and mediocre investment outcomes.

This is a fundamental shift toward accountability-driven value creation and alignment of portfolio company management with sponsor return objectives. When structured effectively, the VCO bridges the gap between transformation ambition and MOIC realization.

