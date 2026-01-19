ARTICLE
19 January 2026

IP Lawyer Explains The Legal Chaos Around AI (Copyright, Privacy And Trust) (Podcast)

BT
Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg LLP logo
In a changing marketplace, Barnes & Thornburg stands ready at a moment’s notice, adapting with agility and precision to achieve your goals. As one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States, our 800 legal professionals in 23 offices put their collective experience to work so you can succeed.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of IBJ's Authentic & Agentic, partner Brian McGinnis joins host Jayson Manship to unpack the rapidly evolving legal landscape around AI.
United States Intellectual Property
Brian J. McGinnis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Barnes & Thornburg LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance and Utilities industries

In this episode of IBJ's Authentic & Agentic, partner Brian McGinnis joins host Jayson Manship to unpack the rapidly evolving legal landscape around AI. They discuss what's settled, what's still up in the air, and what professionals should be watching.

Listen to the episode here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Brian J. McGinnis
Brian J. McGinnis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More