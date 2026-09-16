Owning A Dictionary-Word Domain Is Not Automatically Cybersquatting

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape corporate marketing, domain names utilizing the .ai country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) have become prime digital real estate. Millions of dollars are pouring into .ai asset acquisitions, creating a booming secondary market where high-value keywords command six-figure price tags.

Unsurprisingly, as the commercial value of these domain names skyrockets, so does friction between domain investors and brand owners.

A high-profile dispute decided by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) highlights this exact tension. In Do or Die, Inc. (d/b/a Hyperfly) v. James Booth, a three-member panel rejected a combat sports gear manufacturer’s attempt to seize the domain hyperfly.ai from prominent domain investor James Booth. The results offer key lessons on bad faith, keyword valuation, and the limits of the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP).

Martial Arts Apparel vs. Portfolio Investment

The Complainant, Do or Die, Inc., operates a popular U.S.-based combat sports and jiu-jitsu brand under the trademark “HYPERFLY,” which it has used since 2011.

In late 2025, prominent domain investor James Booth acquired hyperfly.ai. The acquisition was part of a broader portfolio investment focusing on short, catchy, or brandable .ai assets. Booth subsequently listed the domain for sale on the secondary market with a six-figure asking price.

Upon discovering the listing, the apparel brand filed a formal UDRP complaint with WIPO, seeking a forced transfer of the domain. Hyperfly argued that because it owned established trademark registrations for “HYPERFLY,” Booth’s registration was confusingly similar, lacked legitimate rights, and was acquired in bad faith, purely to sell back to the trademark owner at an exorbitant cost.

The WIPO Ruling: No Evidence of Targeting

To win a domain transfer under UDRP rules, a trademark holder must prove three cumulative elements:

The domain name is identical or confusingly similar to a trademark in which the complainant has rights.

The respondent has no rights or legitimate interests in respect of the domain name.

The domain name was registered and is being used in bad faith.

While the panel agreed that hyperfly.ai was identical to the Complainant’s mark, the complaint failed entirely on the crucial third prong: proving bad-faith targeting.

Why?

Portfolio Speculation Is Legitimate Business

The three-member panel reaffirmed the long-standing UDRP principle that investing in domain names for resale is a legitimate business model.

It noted that Booth registered the domain as part of a bulk acquisition of potentially valuable, brandable terms in the rapidly growing AI sector. Because “hyper” and “fly” are common English words combined to create a catchy, suggestive compound term, acquiring the domain for its general commercial appeal was entirely plausible.

Absence of Bad-Faith Intent

To establish bad faith, a trademark owner must show that the domain registrant specifically targeted their brand when acquiring the domain name.

The panel highlighted that while Hyperfly had built a strong reputation within the niche martial arts and combat sports community, there was zero evidence that Booth was aware of the apparel brand or specifically registered the .ai domain to exploit its goodwill. They also emphasized that “hyperfly” could easily be attractive to various tech, aerospace, or software startups looking for a dynamic brand identity.

Since a high asking price on the open market does not inherently constitute bad faith unless the domain was registered specifically to extort the trademark holder, the panel denied the requested transfer, leaving the domain in Booth’s possession.

Since there is no appeal process under the UDRP, Hyperfly could file a Complaint in a U.S. District Court under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA) if they think they can win and the statute of limitations has not run.

What Should Brand Owners and Domain Investors Learn from This?

The Hyperfly.ai ruling offers essential guidance for companies navigating brand management in the modern digital ecosystem:

High Asking Prices Do Not Matter. If a business fails to register a matching domain name before an independent investor acquires it, it cannot use the UDRP administrative process to avoid paying the secondary market price. Unless you can prove the investor specifically targeted your trademark, the panel will not act as a price-control board.

Niche Fame Does Not = Global Monopoly. Proving bad faith requires demonstrating that the registrant likely knew of your mark at the time of purchase. If your brand’s fame is localized to a specific niche or industry (like combat sports), proving an international portfolio investor targeted your business is an exceptionally difficult legal hurdle.

Secure Your Digital Perimeter Early. As new domain extensions gain mainstream traction, businesses expanding into new markets or technology verticals (such as AI) must proactively register their core trademarks across relevant TLDs. Securing a .ai or .com domain during initial brand rollout is exponentially cheaper than attempting to acquire or litigate for it years down the road.

As high-value TLDs continue to attract massive private investment, understanding the boundary between legitimate domain speculation and unlawful cybersquatting is vital for protecting your corporate identity online.