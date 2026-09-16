Protecting Cleantech Innovation – IP Business Talk (Video)

Hermione Thompson and John Leeming are partners and European and UK Patent Attorneys at J A Kemp.

J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do. The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world. The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.

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Hermione Thompson and John Leeming are partners and European and UK Patent Attorneys at J A Kemp.

Hermione is a member of the firm’s cleantech team and advises innovators on the protection of green technologies across engineering, electronics, mechanical systems and manufacturing processes. John brings extensive experience in electronics and semiconductor technologies and has a focus on the protection of innovations relating to solar panels and next-generation solar cells.

The following questions were discussed in the talk:

Cleantech innovations frequently combine engineering, materials, software, manufacturing processes and environmental performance. How can companies identify the technical contributions that should form the core of their patent protection? Cleantech companies must often move rapidly from research and prototypes to pilot projects, partnerships and commercial deployment. How should patent portfolio development and freedom-to-operate analysis be integrated into this scaling process? Innovations in solar panels may concern cell architecture, semiconductor materials, manufacturing methods and system integration. How can patent applications be structured to provide meaningful protection across these different technical layers? Next-generation solar technologies, including perovskite and tandem solar cells, must demonstrate both improved performance and the potential for scalable production. How can companies build defensible patent portfolios that attract investment while protecting future product and manufacturing developments?

This event was organised with IP Business Academy and Center for International Intellectual Property Studies – CEIPI.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

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