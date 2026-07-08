FTC Blog Updates (June 15-26, 2026)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues to prioritize consumer protection, taking significant steps to eliminate fraud and imposter scams. Additionally, the FTC issued a final consent order against a U.S. pest-control company to end its noncompete agreements with tens of thousands of its employees. The FTC also filed an amicus brief alleging that a major drug manufacturer maintained an illegal monopoly in the market for a drug used to treat several autoimmune conditions. These stories and more, after the jump.

June 15, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Deceptive and Misleading Conduct

To combat imposter scams, the FTC, Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, Elder Justice Coordinating Council (EJCC), and private sector representatives led the Never Ever campaign, which is a coordinated consumer education effort to help the public recognize imposter scams by connecting consumers with a website that offers practical guidance on avoiding imposter scams and outlines the steps they should take if they come across one. This initiative works alongside the Impersonation Rule that the FTC finalized in 2024, which gives the agency enforcement tools to combat and discourage those who fraudulently impersonate government agencies and businesses, empowering the FTC to bring federal court actions seeking financial restitution for affected consumers and civil penalties against those found in violation of the rule.

June 17, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Deceptive and Misleading Conduct; Advertising and Marketing

A federal court has temporarily halted the Genesis Tech enterprise from hiding costs, imposing recurring charges, and failing to offer consumers a straightforward way to cancel their subscriptions after the FTC filed a complaint alleging that the enterprise, along with its founder-CEOs, built and ran numerous deceptive online subscription schemes, misleading consumers into signing up for subscriptions and charging them without authorization. The FTC alleges that Genesis Tech operates as an enterprise through controlled entities—including affiliates incorporated in Cyprus, operating in Ukraine, and accessing U.S. payment processing through counterparts incorporated in Delaware—working together to hide their identities from consumers and assets through cross-border transfers. Through this alleged enterprise, Genesis Tech and its subsidiaries have created and advertised deceptive product offerings including fitness and nutrition apps, ADHD/productivity self-help courses, PDF editing tools, fashion consulting, and horoscope readings, accounting for nearly a quarter billion dollars in global revenue.

Bureau of Competition: Merger; Food and Beverages

The FTC finalized a consent order regarding 365 Retail Markets LLC’s $848 million acquisition of Cantaloupe Inc., requiring 365 Retail to divest Three Square Market, a micromarket kiosk company competing with Cantaloupe, to Seaga Manufacturing Inc. This order is in response to the FTC’s complaint alleging that the acquisition would have reduced competition in the micromarket kiosk market, driving up prices for kiosks, software, and services, that would then be passed to consumers through higher food prices. The Commission voted 2-0 to approve the final order.

June 18, 2026

Bureau of Competition: Merger; Health Care

The FTC’s proposed consent order seeks to settle allegations that Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s acquisition of Lannett Company Inc. would combine two of a small number of competitors in the markets for four distinct generic pharmaceutical products that are essential to patient care. The complaint alleges that this would allow Aurobindo to unilaterally raise prices, while remaining competitors could coordinate to do the same, ultimately increasing costs for customers. To complete Aurobindo’s $250 million acquisition of the Lannett Company, the proposed consent order requires: 1) Aurobindo to divest four generic drug products to Quagen Pharmaceuticals LLC; 2) Aurobindo and Lannett Company to provide transition support to ensure Quagen can effectively manage the assets; and 3) monitoring of Aurobindo and Lannett to ensure compliance.

Monday, June 22, 2026

Bureau of Competition; Noncompete

The FTC finalized a consent order requiring Rollins, Inc., a large U.S. pest-control company, to terminate noncompete agreements with tens of thousands of its nationwide employees. The noncompete agreements allegedly restricted the company’s employees from working in the pest-control industry for two years and typically within a 75-mile radius of a Rollins site. The final order lifts additional restrictions imposed by the noncompete, including allowing the former employees to start their own business in the same industry.

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Bureau of Competition; Health Care