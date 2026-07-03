Wiley Consumer Protection Download (July 1, 2026)

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Welcome to Wiley’s update on recent developments and what’s next in consumer protection enforcement and regulation. We cover developments with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB or the Bureau), and state Attorneys General (AG), as well as self-regulatory advertising challenges decided by BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division (NAD). In a recent alert, we discussed the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Slaughter – U.S. Supreme Court Allows President to Remove FTC Commissioners – which impacts the composition of the FTC. Please reach out to any of our authors with any questions about recent regulatory or enforcement activity on the federal or state level.

Select Federal Enforcement Actions

FTC Sues and Obtains TRO Against Several E-Commerce Companies and Their Owners for Allegedly Deceptive Subscription Billing Practices. On June 2, the FTC filed a complaint and on June 4, obtained a temporary restraining order (TRO) in federal court against 15 e-commerce companies and their owners for alleged violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act. The FTC alleges that the defendants failed to clearly disclose recurring charges, double-billed consumers, and made cancellation difficult. The FTC seeks monetary and permanent injunctive relief.

FTC and State AGs Sue Medical Association for Allegedly Distributing Deceptive Marketing Materials. On June 17, the FTC, along with the Attorneys General (AGs) of Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas, filed a complaint in federal court against a health association for alleged violations of the FTC Act and state laws. The complaint alleges that association provided the means and instrumentalities for others to mislead consumers by providing medical guidance on the necessity, safety, and effectiveness of pediatric medical transition services without identifying side effects and risks. The FTC and state AGs seek monetary and injunctive relief.

Select State Enforcement Actions

Massachusetts AG Obtains Court Order Against Debt Collection Companies for Allegedly Deceptive Practices. On June 16, the Massachusetts AG secured a preliminary injunction in Massachusetts state court against debt collection companies and their operators for alleged violations of the state’s consumer protection and debt collection laws. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants misled consumers by using false identities, deceptive affiliations, and threats of arrest, wage garnishment, and property seizure to collect money from consumers that the consumers did not owe and that the defendants were not licensed to collect. Under the court’s order, the defendants must immediately cease all debt collection activities and are prohibited from destroying evidence or dissipating assets while the case proceeds.

Federal and State Regulatory Announcements

FTC Reports $3.5 Billion in Consumer Losses to Imposter Scams. On June 15, the FTC reported that recent data shows consumers lost $3.5 billion to imposter scams and about $16 billion to all types of reported fraud in 2025. According to the FTC, nearly one in three fraud reports in 2025 were about imposter fraud, with scams occurring through text, phone, email, social media, search engine results, and other means. In 2025, people reported losing nearly $1 billion to business impersonators—with the highest reported losses to bank impersonators—as well as about $920 million to government impersonators.

California AG Launches Affordability Response Team. On June 8, the California AG announced the creation of the Affordability Response Team “to find, investigate, and go after individuals and corporations deploying unlawful practices that are making life unaffordable for the people of California.” According to the California AG’s announcement, the Affordability Response Team will focus on the following cost issue areas: grocery, gas, and utilities; housing and insurance; health care; childcare, education, and retirement; entertainment, technology, and travel; financial services; labor and wages; and scams, such as social media investment scams.

New York State Legislature Passes One Fair Price Act. On June 5, the New York State Legislature passed the One Fair Price Act, which bans what it calls “surveillance pricing” defined as “pricing set completely or in part by an algorithm that uses personal data to offer different prices to different customers for the same goods or services and does not include bona fide custom discounts.” However, the One Fair Price Act does not cover discounts and loyalty programs that meet the statutory definition of “bona fide discounts.”

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