HUD Warns Colleges And Universities That Racially Segregated Student Housing Violates The Fair Housing Act

On June 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, issued a Dear Colleague Letter warning colleges and universities about what the letter characterizes as a rise in “institutionalized separatism” on campuses. The letter focuses primarily on student housing and emphasizes that racially segregated residences, housing policies, and housing-related messaging can give rise to legal exposure under the Fair Housing Act. Although the guidance does not create any new law or regulation, its issuance signals HUD’s enforcement priorities.

What the Letter Says (and Does Not Say)

HUD states that the Fair Housing Act “unequivocally prohibits” segregating dwellings based on race along with authority recognizing that student residence halls are covered dwellings under the law. It states that an institution violates the FHA not only when it permits racially segregated student housing—a prohibition that should, at this point, be well understood and implemented—but also when institutions “openly encourage” separation on the basis of race, color, or national origin, advertise a “preference,” or maintain policies that “discourage” students of one race, ethnicity, or nationality from living with students who do not share those characteristics. The letter also signals that HUD will look skeptically at programs deploying language such as “diversity,” “multiculturalism,” “safe spaces,” “intersectional allyship,” “affinity housing,” and “cultural celebration,” warning that such labels will not shield institutions from liability where intentional unlawful discrimination is found.

The letter’s framing is sufficiently broad to sweep in not only formal housing assignments, but also program design, marketing language, roommate-selection processes, and other residential-life practices that could be viewed as steering or separation. The letter’s broad language may also heighten scrutiny for programming and communities that operate out of residential life that focus on a particular cultural identity, but that are explicitly open to any student of any background. The letter cites as an example a housing program that HUD said operated “Black-only” housing a decade ago, but that the institution involved had emphasized at the time was in fact open to all. The letter does not directly or explicitly address this type of program.

Why This Matters for Higher Education Institutions

The enforcement signal in the letter is strong, including reference to pursuit of every available remedy, including compensatory damages, punitive damages, civil penalties, and injunctive relief. The letter also points prospective complainants to HUD’s complaint process, which increases the likelihood that concerns about student housing programs may be funneled directly to the agency.

Institutions should therefore carefully examine their housing practices, communications, and administrative decisions that HUD may target in investigations and enforcement actions. Institutions wishing to continue housing programs that relate to identity but that are open to anyone should carefully examine how the programs operate both on paper and in practice, to ensure that they explicitly and effectively communicate that they are open to all backgrounds and operate as such.

The letter also reinforces the continued federal scrutiny of race-related practices in areas touching student life and campus operations; for example, though outside the purview of HUD, the letter mentions minority-only graduations, clubs, and centers.