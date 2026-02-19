AG Pricing Update - $4.25 Menards Settlement In Rebate Probe; Colorado AG Targets 2026 Pricing Practices (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · AG Pricing Update- $4.25 Menards Settlement in Rebate Probe; Colorado AG Targets 2026 Pricing Practices

State attorneys general capped 2025 with a $4.25 million multistate settlement with Menards over deceptive "11% rebate" marketing that allegedly misled consumers into thinking they were getting point-of-sale discounts when the benefit was actually deferred merchandise credit — and set the stage for evolving pricing scrutiny in 2026. Alongside the settlement, the Colorado AG signaled enforcement priorities under the state's new deceptive pricing law, including clear total price disclosures and fair allocation methods in contexts like tenant utility billing.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, Joseph Cahill.

