27 October 2025

Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 5 – Deceptive Fees (Video)

United States Consumer Protection
Kristine R. Argentine and Kenneth Wilton
Episode 5 is now live. This episode discusses the federal guidelines and California laws regulating how retail pricing should be displayed and what fees and charges need to be disclosed upfront and how to best mitigate against the risk of litigation or enforcement actions being pursued.

Watch Episode 5 Here:

Kristine R. Argentine
Kenneth Wilton
