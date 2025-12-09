How Tariffs Are Reshaping Holiday Shopping Trends For Fashion, Apparel & Beauty Brands

As the holiday rush approaches, tariffs have quickly become one of the most influential forces shaping retail strategies. A wave of updated import duties is driving up costs across apparel, accessories, cosmetics and beauty packaging – creating pressures many brands are already confronting as they prepare for peak retail months. Bloomberg's "2025 Holiday Tariff Guide" reveals that even modest tariff adjustments are accelerating pricing challenges and prompting companies to rethink their holiday strategies.

Consumers are adjusting just as quickly. Stagwell Global's 2025 survey indicates that more than 50 percent of U.S. shoppers expect tariffs to affect their holiday budgets. This shift is encouraging earlier purchases and greater selectivity. Retailers are beginning the season with tighter margins, narrower promotional windows, and heightened sensitivity to inventory risk, all influenced by how new duties are flowing through the supply chain.

Tariffs Are Driving New Pricing Dynamics Heading into the Holidays

Higher duties on textiles, metals, plastics, and specialized packaging have increased landed costs for many categories across the fashion, apparel, and beauty sector. As a result, brands are adjusting pricing more proactively, simplifying seasonal offerings, and tightening production timelines.

Apparel companies are seeing increased costs on fabrics and trims, which is driving more selective decisions about what qualifies for holiday production. Accessory brands are recalibrating expenses where imported hardware or embellishments are involved. Beauty companies are experiencing some of the sharpest impacts, as reporting from New York Magazine notes that holiday packaging relying on glass, aluminum, or specialty plastics has become particularly vulnerable to tariff-driven price increases. These pressures are prompting visible shifts:

Leaner holiday collections with fewer SKUs

Simplified or redesigned beauty gift sets

Targeted pricing adjustments in tariff-intensive categories

Narrower, more curated promotional strategies

Collectively, these shifts indicate how brands are reevaluating their holiday playbooks in response to rising import costs.

Consumers Are Redefining How They Approach Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping is becoming more strategic. Deloitte recently revealed that American consumers are expected to spend 10% less than last year on their holiday shopping. Because tariffs contribute to price increases across multiple retail categories, consumers are planning earlier and prioritizing products with perceived long-term value.

Retail Dive's consumer reports show that there are several emerging trends shaping demand this season:

According to Stagewell Global's 2025 survey, more than 87 percent of shoppers plan to start their holiday earlier than usual.

Consumers are relying heavily on "buy now, pay later" services, according to a recent LegalShield survey.

Consumers are favoring basic items over trend-heavy pieces.

Beauty shoppers are prioritizing core skincare and daily use items over high-priced holiday kits.

Resale, rental, and private-label alternatives are gaining traction as price-conscious options.

Overall holiday spending remains steady, but shoppers are more deliberate about what qualifies as a "worth it" purchase in a tariff-affected market.

What Fashion, Apparel, and Beauty Companies Should Expect Heading into 2026

Many of the dynamics influencing the 2025 holiday season are expected to continue into the next year. McKinsey's most recent analysis in "The State of Fashion 2026″ shows that 26 percent of fashion executives anticipate additional price increases of more than 5 percent, with an expected 18 percent increase in the luxury goods market by 2026. This environment is prompting brands to diversify sourcing, adopt flexible production models, and expand private-label offerings that are less exposed to duty fluctuations.

Looking ahead, fashion, apparel, and beauty companies may shift their holiday planning earlier in the year, relying on more dynamic forecasting tools and more robust scenario planning to navigate tariff-driven uncertainty.

