Webinar Replay: Pre- And Post-M&A Strategic Considerations For Higher Education Institutions (Video)

Katherine D. Brodie’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
A replay of Pre- and Post-M&A Strategic Considerations for Higher Education Institutions is available for viewing.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.