ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Webinar Replay: Pre- And Post-M&A Strategic Considerations For Higher Education Institutions (Video)

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
A replay of Pre- and Post-M&A Strategic Considerations for Higher Education Institutions is available for viewing.
United States Consumer Protection
Katherine D. Brodie,Valentine Brown,Matthew Caminiti
+14 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Katherine D. Brodie’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

A replay of Pre- and Post-M&A Strategic Considerations for Higher Education Institutions is available for viewing.

1749410a.jpg

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Katherine D. Brodie
Katherine D. Brodie
Photo of Valentine Brown
Valentine Brown
Photo of Kathryn Brown
Kathryn Brown
Photo of Matthew Caminiti
Matthew Caminiti
Photo of Edward Cramp
Edward Cramp
Photo of Jennifer D. DeMay
Jennifer D. DeMay
Photo of Michelle Hon Donovan
Michelle Hon Donovan
Photo of Kristina Gill
Kristina Gill
Photo of Zev L. Grumet-Morris
Zev L. Grumet-Morris
Photo of Anthony J. Guida Jr.
Anthony J. Guida Jr.
Photo of Jessica S. High
Jessica S. High
Photo of Deanna J. Lucci
Deanna J. Lucci
Photo of Elizabeth Mincer
Elizabeth Mincer
Photo of Grant Puleo
Grant Puleo
Photo of Lisa T. Scruggs
Lisa T. Scruggs
Photo of John M. Simpson
John M. Simpson
Photo of Matthew Steinway
Matthew Steinway
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More