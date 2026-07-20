FTC Blog Updates (July 6-July 10, 2026)

This week the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued warning letters to companies making allegedly questionable “Made in the USA” claims, sent more than $2.7 million in payments to workers allegedly harmed by Handy Technologies’ deceptive earnings claims, and announced a $2.25 million settlement with tenant screening company RentGrow. These consumer protection updates reflect the agency’s continued focus on advertising claims, worker-compensation disclosures, and the accuracy of consumer reporting. More on these stories after the jump.

Monday, July 6, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection; Manufacturing; Advertising and Marketing; Made in USA

The FTC issued warning letters to seven companies regarding allegedly questionable “Made in the USA” claims, and one “Made in Texas” claim, where such products had indications that they were imported in whole or significant part. The letters were sent to companies marketing products including drums, industrial laser machinery, coordinate measuring machines, and e-cigarettes. This update is part of the agency’s broader enforcement actions against potential violations of Section 5 of the FTC Act, Section 45a, and the Made in USA Labeling Rule. If you would like to read more about the FTC’s recent Made in USA enforcement actions, click here.

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection; Deceptive/misleading conduct; Online advertising and marketing

The FTC is sending checks totaling more than $2.7 million to consumers harmed by deceptive claims of worker compensation by Handy Technologies, a gig economy company that now does business as Angi Services. In January 2025, the FTC and the New York Attorney General alleged that Handy Technologies violated Section 5 of the FTC Act by using advertising that overstated how much workers on its platform could earn and by failing to clearly disclose fees and fines that reduced workers’ pay. Under the settlement order, Handy Technologies paid $2.95 million and was required to make substantial changes such as requiring worker consent to fees or fines. The FTC is now sending checks to 62,893 consumers who were charged for those fees and fines.

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection; Housing; Fair Credit Reporting Act; Privacy and Security; Credit Reporting