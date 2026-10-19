FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

Key Takeaways

The FCC has replaced the TCPA “revoke all” rule. Under the Updated Order , businesses may treat an opt out from an informational robocall or robotext as applying only to that specific category of messages , such as payment reminders, rather than to all communications.

Under the , businesses may treat an opt out from an as applying only to that , such as payment reminders, rather than to all communications. Marketing opt outs still revoke all marketing consent. A revocation in response to a telemarketing message continues to stop all future telemarketing robocalls and robotexts, including from affiliated entities . Callers may also designate an exclusive opt-out method if it is clearly and conspicuously disclosed .

A revocation in response to a message continues to stop all future telemarketing robocalls and robotexts, including from . Callers may also designate an if it is . The January 31, 2027, deadline is now moot. The Updated Order takes effect 30 days after Federal Register publication, while the 10-business-day revocation window remains in place and further changes are under consideration in a pending FNPRM.

On October 1, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released an Order (Updated Order) that replaces the “revoke all” requirement in Section 64.1200(a)(10) of the FCC’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) regulations, i.e., the requirement that callers treat a request to revoke consent to one type of message as applicable to all future communications from the caller on unrelated matters. Under the revised rule, callers may now treat an opt out from an informational robocall or robotext as applying only to the specific category of messages to which it was directed. This Updated Order will go into effect 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register, which has yet to occur at the time of writing.

What Was the TCPA “Revoke All” Rule and Why Was It Delayed?

The TCPA generally requires prior express consent for robocalls and robotexts, with certain exemptions. In its 2024 TCPA Consent Order, the FCC adopted, among other new provisions, a requirement that if a called party revokes consent by any reasonable method, the caller may not send additional robocalls or robotexts to that party. While most of the TCPA Consent Order took effect on April 11, 2025, the FCC has since granted repeated waivers delaying the effective date of this “revoke all” provision, most recently until January 31, 2027.

In its 2025 Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the FCC sought comment on modifying the “revoke all” requirement. A broad range of financial, healthcare, utility, and consumer group commenters supported the change, and no commenter opposed it.

How Category-Specific Opt Outs Work Under the FCC’s Updated Order

Under the Updated Order, callers may now interpret consumer revocation requests as applying only to the specific category of the informational robocalls and robotexts that prompted the revocation. The FCC concluded that the “revoke all” requirement is “overinclusive” and does not align with consumer expectations. The FCC illustrated the change with an example: if a consumer revokes consent in response to payment reminders, the caller must stop sending payment reminders, but under the Updated Order that revocation does not automatically extend to other, unrelated categories of informational messages that the consumer has consented to receive, such as fraud alerts, multi-factor authentication, or appointment reminders. Under the prior “revoke all” rule, that single opt out would have cut off all those messages.

Does the Change Apply to Telemarketing and Marketing Messages?

Importantly, this modification applies only to informational communications, i.e., calls and texts that do not contain an advertisement or constitute telemarketing. A revocation made in response to a marketing or telemarketing message continues to revoke consent to all future telemarketing robocalls and robotexts from that caller, including calls and texts from affiliated entities.

Other Key TCPA Changes in the Updated Order

Under the Updated Order, callers may also designate an exclusive means to revoke consent:

An automated voice or key press opt-out mechanism.

A reply text using standardized words (e.g., “stop,” “quit,” “end,” “revoke,” “opt out,” “cancel,” or “unsubscribe”).

A designated website or telephone number, provided that the designated method is clearly and conspicuously disclosed on the call or in the text.

Callers that designate an exclusive method are not required to process revocation requests made by other means, while callers that do not must continue to honor requests made by any reasonable means. The order also expands the fraud alert exemption to allow financial institutions to contact wireless numbers obtained from a “reliable source,” not only numbers provided directly by the customer.

Effective Date of the Updated Order and How It Affects the January 31, 2027, Deadline

As noted, the Updated Order will go into effect 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register, which has yet to occur at the time of writing. Once effective, the Updated Order supersedes the delayed January 31, 2027, effective date for the “revoke all” provision, rendering that deadline moot. The existing obligation to honor revocation requests within 10 business days remains in place.

Additional TCPA Changes the FCC Is Proposing

Unlike the rule amendments in the Updated Order, the FNPRM remains subject to notice and comment. The FCC is considering, among other things:

Reducing the 10-business-day window for honoring revocation requests (potentially to seven business days).

Eliminating the ability to use one-way texting protocols that do not allow reply-text revocations.

Requiring callers that use the category-specific approach to also offer a one-step method to revoke consent to all robocalls.

Clarifying how revocations apply across affiliates and separate lines of business.

Comments will be due 30 days, and reply comments 60 days, after Federal Register publication.

Practical TCPA Compliance Steps

Under the Updated Order businesses may keep consumers enrolled in informational messages they did not opt out of. A business’s ability to realize that benefit will depend on how well opt-out processes, technology, and vendor arrangements are adapted to the new framework.

As businesses evaluate their programs, they should consider:

Inventory and categorize messages . Map outbound call and text programs (including those run by vendors) and classify marketing or informational messages, then define and document distinct informational categories (e.g., payment reminders, maintenance or service notices, fraud alerts, appointment reminders).

. Map outbound call and text programs (including those run by vendors) and classify marketing or informational messages, then define and document distinct informational categories (e.g., payment reminders, maintenance or service notices, fraud alerts, appointment reminders). Update opt-out logic across systems . Ensure centralized consent and opt-out databases record which category an opt out came from and push that preference to every system and vendor, while continuing to treat any opt out from a marketing message as an opt out from all marketing messages.

. Ensure centralized consent and opt-out databases record which category an opt out came from and push that preference to every system and vendor, while continuing to treat any opt out from a marketing message as an opt out from all marketing messages. Decide whether to designate an exclusive opt-out method . If so, choose one or more of the three permitted methods and add clear and conspicuous disclosures to call scripts and text templates.

. If so, choose one or more of the three permitted methods and add clear and conspicuous disclosures to call scripts and text templates. Review consent language . Confirm that existing consent language (e.g., in applications, account agreements, or leases) clearly covers the types of messages being sent and the number to be contacted.

. Confirm that existing consent language (e.g., in applications, account agreements, or leases) clearly covers the types of messages being sent and the number to be contacted. Revisit compliance plans and vendor contracts . Adjust project plans built around the January 31, 2027, deadline and confirm that vendor platforms can support category-level opt outs.

. Adjust project plans built around the January 31, 2027, deadline and confirm that vendor platforms can support category-level opt outs. Prepare for further rulemaking (2026 FNPRM) . Build flexibility for a possible shorter processing window, mandatory two-way texting, and a one-step “revoke all” option, and consider submitting comments on proposals that would affect your operations.

. Build flexibility for a possible shorter processing window, mandatory two-way texting, and a one-step “revoke all” option, and consider submitting comments on proposals that would affect your operations. Keep email separate. These changes apply to robocalls and robotexts under the TCPA; email opt outs remain governed by the CAN-SPAM Act, which has not changed.

Our data privacy attorneys will continue monitoring developments in this area. Meanwhile, please contact the authors with any questions about compliance or for further information about how these changes may affect your business.