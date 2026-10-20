The Week In Recalls: Week Of October 2nd, 2026

The following product recalls have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.

Chlorthalidone Blood Pressure Medication

Inventia Healthcare Limited has recalled more than 13,000 bottles of 25 mg chlorthalidone tablets because the medication failed dissolution specifications, which could affect how effectively the drug is absorbed by the body.

Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes

Gazelle USA has recalled certain Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes due to a fall hazard and a risk of injury. The front bolt in the seat post clamping mechanism can break.

Gobi Heat Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Gobi Heat has recalled its Rechargeable Hand Warmers due to fire and burn hazards and a risk of serious injury. The lithium-ion battery and electrical components in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite.

LandTale Adult Portable Bed Rails

YunHeng has recalled LandTale Bed Rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. Users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress.

Cupcakes and Cashmere Three-Light Floor Lamps

Designs Direct has recalled Cupcakes and Cashmere Three-Light Floor Lamps due to fire and burn hazards and a risk of serious injury. When plugged in or switched on, the lamp cord or internal wiring can smoke, melt, spark, overheat, or ignite.

GBYMIUY Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets

GBYMIUY has recalled its Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets due to a magnet ingestion hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The toys violate the mandatory federal standard for toys because children can easily remove the loose, high-powered magnets.

Kobayashi Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Kobayashi has recalled its Rechargeable Hand Warmers due to fire and burn hazards and a risk of serious injury. The lithium-ion battery and electrical components in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite.

Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rails

Agrish has expanded and reannounced its recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation hazards and a risk of serious injury or death. Users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress; the bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements; and the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized.

Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling Toys

LLK Trading has recalled its Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling Toys due to a water bead ingestion hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The toys violate the mandatory standard for toys.

Expert Grill Brushes

Walmart has recalled more than 4.4 million Expert Grill Brushes due to an ingestion hazard. Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food.

Dollar Tree Electric Balloon Pumps

Dollar Tree Stores has recalled certain Electric Balloon Pumps due to a burn hazard. The recalled electric balloon pumps can overheat.

Portable Camping Showers

Golden Resale has recalled its Portable Camping Showers due to a fire hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The recalled camping showers’ immersion heaters can quickly ignite when they are partially or completely out of water.

ABC Trading Squishy Toys

ABC Trading has recalled certain Squishy Toys due to a water bead ingestion hazard and a risk of serious injury or death. The toys violate the mandatory standard for toys.

Ford Expedition and Super Duty Vehicles

Ford has recalled certain 2025–2027 Expedition and 2026 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty vehicles due to an increased risk of a crash. Contaminated LED chips in the headlight assemblies can cause the loss of daytime running lights, parking lights, high beams, or low beams.