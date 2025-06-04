ARTICLE
4 June 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - June 2, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES

  • Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act is now in the Senate's hands as Congress returns from Memorial Day recess.
  • The White House plans to propose a long-awaited package of "rescissions" to claw back agency funding.
  • President Donald Trump plans to speak this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid sharply escalated trade tensions.

HOUSE

  • The House is scheduled to be in session tomorrow through Friday, taking up legislation to reauthorize programs to prevent opioid abuse.
  • Administration officials testifying in House hearings include Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Federal Aviation Administration Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau.
  • The Oversight and Government Reform Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on artificial intelligence and the federal government.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate returns today to continue voting on Trump's administration nominees.
  • Officials testifying in the Senate include Lutnick and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins.
  • The Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on "Dismantling Transnational Criminal Organizations in the Americas."
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Trump plans to speak with Xi this week, according to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, though the call has not yet been officially scheduled.
  • Tomorrow, the White House plans to propose rescission legislation to cut spending by federal agencies.
  • Thursday, Trump will host newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

