The Weekly Hill Update - June 2, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team.
HEADLINES
- Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act is now in the Senate's hands as Congress returns from Memorial Day recess.
- The White House plans to propose a long-awaited package of "rescissions" to claw back agency funding.
- President Donald Trump plans to speak this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid sharply escalated trade tensions.
HOUSE
- The House is scheduled to be in session tomorrow through Friday, taking up legislation to reauthorize programs to prevent opioid abuse.
- Administration officials testifying in House hearings include Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Federal Aviation Administration Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau.
- The Oversight and Government Reform Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on artificial intelligence and the federal government.
SENATE
- The Senate returns today to continue voting on Trump's administration nominees.
- Officials testifying in the Senate include Lutnick and Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins.
- The Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on "Dismantling Transnational Criminal Organizations in the Americas."
WHITE HOUSE
- Trump plans to speak with Xi this week, according to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, though the call has not yet been officially scheduled.
- Tomorrow, the White House plans to propose rescission legislation to cut spending by federal agencies.
- Thursday, Trump will host newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.
