Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 18 – Reconsidering Arbitration: A Changing Trend (Video)

- within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Retail & Leisure industries
- within Compliance topic(s)
Episode 18 is now live. In this episode of Consumer Counterpoint, Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic examine the evolving landscape of arbitration and what it means for businesses today. The discussion explores recent developments in litigation strategy, shifting judicial perspectives, and the growing use of coordinated mass filings. They offer practical insights into when arbitration provisions still make sense—and when companies may want to rethink their approach in light of current risks and trends.
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